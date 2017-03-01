Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US
From Colorado's state Capitol to Trump Tower in New York and the Washington Monument, groups of hundreds of people rallied for President Trump on Saturday, waving "Deplorables for Trump" signs and even carrying a life-size cutout of the president. The March 4 Trump demonstrations were held around the country, and supporters clashed with generally smaller groups of counter protesters.
#1
Why would Obama, Hillary and the Democrats together with the Mozlem Brotherhood of America push for a Civil war in America knowing well that Trump will defeat them? The wire-tapping of Trump phone by Obama and his White House before the elections in 2016 is a major lawbreaking by Obama which aimed at pushing undemocratic victory of Hillary and the Democratic Party in the elections by false means. Undoubtedly, the attacks on Jewish cemeteries and warning against Jewish institutions are part of global war led by the Mozlem Brotherhood, Iran and ISIS caliphate against Israel and the Jewish people after Trump showed his great support of Israel and intent to move US Embassy to Jerusalem. ISIS war is a Trump war because Mozlem brother scholar Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party under Mozlem Brother Keith Ellison are for ISIS against trump and against Israel. The liberal Democrats are pathetic America-hating and anti-Semitic losers cannot get it about the big time defeat of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation that is not getting any more donations for pay to play. They tried to blame it all on Russian intervention in the elections but they cannot get any evidence whatsoever, including New York Times liars Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman who get leaks from the Obama regime in the Intelligence. Nevertheless, FBI Comey would not work for the liberal crooks of CNN and Washington Post who seek to bring down the Trump successful presidency and successful agenda against the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS. Trump defeating ISIS caliphate and the Iranian regime nukes means destruction of the Democratic party that built its future on the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs against Israel which means another defeat in the coming elections of 2018 and Democrats losing more than 10 Senators to the GOP, leading to their collapse and loss of political power and lots of millions of money in bribes and Quid Pro quo for Hillary Clinton. The news about the Iranian Mozlem brother Valerie Jarrett coming to live together with Mozlem brother scholar Obama and his wife Michele in their Washington DC Estate means more riots of the Obama Organized Black Panthers of Farrakhan and Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter cop killers that are financed by George Soros and ISIS terrorists sympathizers who are behind the attacks on Jewish cemeteries to punish Israel for its cooperation with President Donald Trump against Iran and ISIS caliphate.
#2
Trump and his administration are running like a well oiled LEMON!
#3
Guess when you're unemployed & living off the state you've got time & energy to march for Daddy.
I finally got the bathroom re-tiled today.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4
The alt-leftists are in denial of their fascist Nazi ideology, expect the alt-leftist democrats to shut down any Russian investigation before it exposes them as Putins puppets.
#5
Notice the masked Leftist violence doesn't occur in States having concealed carry deadly weapons amongst it's lawful citizenry. These attacks happen in the current bastions of cowardice and tyranny in criminal, drug dominated places like Berkeley.
#6
Do you hire out?
#7
If you watch the video most coward in chief's supporters are grossly overweight, stupid and mindlessly believe everything coming out of the rumpster's mouth. They are worse than 'deplorables', they are scum!
#8
If there is any wiretapping of Trump Tower and Trump's airplane, look no further than Russia.
The Russians have good reasons for spying on Donald Trump: Financial Investments?
_ There's been a Russian plane following Donald Trump around the country from airports to airports....
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/intr...
Saint Paul, MN
|
#9
Look closer, your describing the alt-leftists to a T, looks like they could use a shower as well.
The Large groups of alt-leftists and showing their loyalty to their puppet master Putin.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#10
Not quite, looks like Obama ordered the illegal wiretapping, and AG Lynch went along with it, this is a huge development, expect more on this.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11
Oh, and Madcow and MSNBC are not credible news sources, listen to him speak, he's totally unhinged.
