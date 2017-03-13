There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 11 hrs ago, titled Stradivarius heard for first time since 1980 theft. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

A prosecutor says surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a Ferguson, Missouri, convenience store the day he was fatally shot by a police officer was heavily edited by a documentary film crew. A prosecutor says surveillance video showing Michael Brown in a Ferguson, Missouri, convenience store the day he was fatally shot by a police officer was heavily edited by a documentary film crew.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.