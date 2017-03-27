Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips in...

Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse

There are 8 comments on the 680News story from 8 hrs ago, titled Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse. In it, 680News reports that:

Stocks around the world sank Monday on worries that the Trump White House may not be able to help businesses as much as once thought. Many of the trends that have been in place since Election Day went into sharp reverse: The dollar's value sank against other currencies, as did bank stocks, while prices jumped for Treasury bonds.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

727

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Fake news. This was a CNN lead.

Repeal abortion

Baltimore, MD

#3 7 hrs ago
Ryancare=failure

Repeal abortion

Baltimore, MD

#4 6 hrs ago
Worst start since Gerald Ford
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

727

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Repeal abortion wrote:
Ryancare=failure
Eight years of Obama Tax = implosion

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

727

Location hidden
#6 6 hrs ago
Repeal abortion wrote:
Worst start since Gerald Ford
Nice try. Did you get that at CNN or Madcow?

Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#9 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Fake news. This was a CNN lead.
Don't like facts....fake! Don't like the news.....fake! melania's boobs......fake!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 2 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
Fake news. This was a CNN lead.
LOL!!!

Wall Street Off as Trump Agenda Weighed; Dow Down for Eighth Day

http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/03/27...

You're a stupidfucker, cupcake.
Ryancare Abandonment

Hyattsville, MD

#12 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Nice try. Did you get that at CNN or Madcow?
From Paul Lying Ryan
