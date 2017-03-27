Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
There are 8 comments on the 680News story from 8 hrs ago, titled Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse. In it, 680News reports that:
Stocks around the world sank Monday on worries that the Trump White House may not be able to help businesses as much as once thought. Many of the trends that have been in place since Election Day went into sharp reverse: The dollar's value sank against other currencies, as did bank stocks, while prices jumped for Treasury bonds.
|
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Fake news. This was a CNN lead.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Ryancare=failure
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Worst start since Gerald Ford
|
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Eight years of Obama Tax = implosion
|
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
727
Location hidden
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Nice try. Did you get that at CNN or Madcow?
|
#9 6 hrs ago
Don't like facts....fake! Don't like the news.....fake! melania's boobs......fake!
|
#11 2 hrs ago
LOL!!!
Wall Street Off as Trump Agenda Weighed; Dow Down for Eighth Day
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/03/27...
You're a stupidfucker, cupcake.
|
#12 1 hr ago
From Paul Lying Ryan
|
|
