There are on the 680News story from 8 hrs ago, titled Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse. In it, 680News reports that:

Stocks around the world sank Monday on worries that the Trump White House may not be able to help businesses as much as once thought. Many of the trends that have been in place since Election Day went into sharp reverse: The dollar's value sank against other currencies, as did bank stocks, while prices jumped for Treasury bonds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.