Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, agriculture

15 hrs ago

The Senate on Thursday advanced President Donald Trump's nominees to lead the labor and agriculture departments and moved the new administration closer to filling the final pair of empty seats in his Cabinet. In back-to-back tallies just off the Senate floor, two committees sent the nominations of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and law school dean Alexander Acosta to a full Senate vote.

Chicago, IL

