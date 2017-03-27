Senate intel leaders pledge Russia pr...

There are 2 comments on the Washington Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate intel leaders pledge Russia probe cooperation. In it, Washington Times reports that:

Pledging cooperation, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday they would steer clear of politics in their panel's probe of Russian interference in last year's election. They made a point of putting themselves at arm's length from the House investigation marked by partisanship and disputes.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
Y'all have fun with your OUIJA board.
swampmudd

Since: May 08

25,958

Deltona Fla

#2 1 hr ago
WE still have not found out what Nunes told Trump that caused the white House plumbing to backup.
Chicago, IL

