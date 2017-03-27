Senate intel leaders pledge Russia probe cooperation
There are 2 comments on the Washington Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Senate intel leaders pledge Russia probe cooperation.
Pledging cooperation, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday they would steer clear of politics in their panel's probe of Russian interference in last year's election. They made a point of putting themselves at arm's length from the House investigation marked by partisanship and disputes.
#1 1 hr ago
Y'all have fun with your OUIJA board.
Since: May 08
25,958
Deltona Fla
#2 1 hr ago
WE still have not found out what Nunes told Trump that caused the white House plumbing to backup.
