Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid

There are 3 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

President Donald Trump's pick to run Medicare and Medicaid won confirmation Monday from a divided Senate as lawmakers braced for another epic battle over the government's role in health care and society's responsibility toward the vulnerable. Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma, a protA©gA© of Vice President Mike Pence, was approved by a 55-43 vote, largely along party lines.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
So 24 million American losing health insurance under the "conservative" healthcare 'plan' while redistributing almost a trillion dollars from the working class to the 2%ers & destroying Medicaid in the process.

Truly a huge step in making America great, again.

Quirky

Arvada, CO

#3 10 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
So 24 million American losing health insurance under the "conservative" healthcare 'plan' while redistributing almost a trillion dollars from the working class to the 2%ers & destroying Medicaid in the process.

Truly a huge step in making America great, again.
Funny how you bumped the number up for your Lib agenda since all the news out lets are claiming 14 million . You self entitled Illegal Alien !
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,385

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
So 24 million American losing health insurance under the "conservative" healthcare 'plan' while redistributing almost a trillion dollars from the working class to the 2%ers & destroying Medicaid in the process.

Truly a huge step in making America great, again.
Should make for a great incentive to find a job with benefits don't you think?

Chicago, IL

