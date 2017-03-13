There are on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

President Donald Trump's pick to run Medicare and Medicaid won confirmation Monday from a divided Senate as lawmakers braced for another epic battle over the government's role in health care and society's responsibility toward the vulnerable. Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma, a protA©gA© of Vice President Mike Pence, was approved by a 55-43 vote, largely along party lines.

