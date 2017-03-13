Senate confirms Trump pick to head Medicare and Medicaid
President Donald Trump's pick to run Medicare and Medicaid won confirmation Monday from a divided Senate as lawmakers braced for another epic battle over the government's role in health care and society's responsibility toward the vulnerable. Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma, a protA©gA© of Vice President Mike Pence, was approved by a 55-43 vote, largely along party lines.
#2 11 hrs ago
So 24 million American losing health insurance under the "conservative" healthcare 'plan' while redistributing almost a trillion dollars from the working class to the 2%ers & destroying Medicaid in the process.
Truly a huge step in making America great, again.
#3 10 hrs ago
Funny how you bumped the number up for your Lib agenda since all the news out lets are claiming 14 million . You self entitled Illegal Alien !
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#6 2 hrs ago
Should make for a great incentive to find a job with benefits don't you think?
