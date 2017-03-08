Secret Service: Person arrested on Wh...

Secret Service: Person arrested on White House grounds

There are 12 comments on the New Canaan News-Review story from 13 hrs ago, titled Secret Service: Person arrested on White House grounds. In it, New Canaan News-Review reports that:

In this April 17, 2016 file photo, people visit the south lawn during the annual White House Spring Garden tours in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says a person is under arrest after climbing a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,162

Casper, WY

#1 13 hrs ago
Doesn't this guy know the Kenyan-born Antichrist has left the building?
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,422

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
At first, this news frightened me. Then I realized that Trump, not Obama, was in office.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,422

Location hidden
#3 13 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
Doesn't this guy know the Kenyan-born Antichrist has left the building?
Off the wagon again, eh Welby?

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,162

Casper, WY

#4 13 hrs ago
The ONLY words I ever want to hear from Barack H. Obama are "I am sorry I lied to the American people and the world about my true birthplace and citizenship. I pray, in Jesus's name, God and you all forgive me. I will forfeit any and all government pay and benefits while I await the MPs taking me to Leavenworth or Portsmouth to await until a firing squad is assembled."

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,162

Casper, WY

#5 13 hrs ago
In 2013 a birther preacher claimed that dental assistant Miriam Carey, who was shot to death Oct. 3 after police said she tried to ram her car into a barrier outside the White House, was the mother of President Barack ObamaÂ’s illegitimate child.
Rev. James David Manning, pastor of Atlah World Missionary Church who believes the president was born in Kenya, claims that CareyÂ’s family has called for a paternity test to determine whether the womanÂ’s 15-month-old daughter was fathered by the president.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,422

Location hidden
#7 10 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The ONLY words I ever want to hear from Barack H. Obama are "I am sorry I lied to the American people and the world about my true birthplace and citizenship. I pray, in Jesus's name, God and you all forgive me. I will forfeit any and all government pay and benefits while I await the MPs taking me to Leavenworth or Portsmouth to await until a firing squad is assembled."
I'm sure Barack Obama lives only to make you happy. The fact that you are out of your blinking gourd will not deter him.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#8 10 hrs ago
Well, at least they caught the invader without the screw-ups that occurred when the Obama White House was invaded. Security was so bad during the Obama years that intruders actually got into the building. And then there followed with accusations and name-calling all the way to the Secret Service bosses.

DaveinMass

“Equality for ALL”

Since: Jul 10

2,079

Massachusetts

#9 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Well, at least they caught the invader without the screw-ups that occurred when the Obama White House was invaded. Security was so bad during the Obama years that intruders actually got into the building. And then there followed with accusations and name-calling all the way to the Secret Service bosses.
And now the intruders of the White House have the name trump.

And to the people who claim Obama lied.... has the egomaniac currently in the White House ever told the truth? If his month (or thumbs) are moving, he's lying.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#12 3 hrs ago
DaveinMass wrote:
<quoted text>

And now the intruders of the White House have the name trump.

And to the people who claim Obama lied.... has the egomaniac currently in the White House ever told the truth? If his month (or thumbs) are moving, he's lying.
Has president Trump lied, not so far.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#13 3 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
At first, this news frightened me. Then I realized that Trump, not Obama, was in office.
Same here Larry, I thought you unhinged alt-leftists had convinced the loon Obama that he was still playing president, you know how unhinged alt-leftists are, heck Nancy Pelosi thinks Bush is still president and Putin is invading North Korea.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,422

Location hidden
#14 1 hr ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Same here Larry, I thought you unhinged alt-leftists had convinced the loon Obama that he was still playing president, you know how unhinged alt-leftists are, heck Nancy Pelosi thinks Bush is still president and Putin is invading North Korea.
You're embarrassing your keyboard with your cluelessness. Give it a break.
Autistic mormon

United States

#15 56 min ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Has president Trump lied, not so far.
I lost count on how many times Trump lied so far
