Schoolboy, 13, found dead as a woman, 36, is arrested
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'spoke twice with Russian ambassador during Trump's campaign' but failed to disclose either meeting when directly asked during his confirmation hearing 'Ma'am, you look like you're having a bad day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|1 min
|Speedy Gonzalez
|113
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|Truth is might
|21,510
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Earl
|259,320
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,024
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|22 min
|huntcoyotes
|2,663
|Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts wi...
|34 min
|spud
|11
|Trump says Obama is helping to organize protest...
|37 min
|Kristin Hill
|23
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|41 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,499,891
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|413,452
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Baby It s Cold Ou...
|36,753
|
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|53
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC