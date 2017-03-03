Russia's top diplomat in US in eye of...

Russia's top diplomat in US in eye of political storm

There are 29 comments on the Denver Post story from 9 hrs ago, titled Russia's top diplomat in US in eye of political storm.

The Trump administration's back-to-back controversies over its Russian ties now have at least one thing in common: Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Moscow's top diplomat is a Washington fixture with a sprawling network, and he has emerged as the central figure in the investigations into Trump advisers' connections with Russia.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,875

Dump American Eagle

#1 8 hrs ago
Anyone care to guess WHERE and with WHOM the Russian Ambassador sat with during President Trump's Address to the Joint Session of Congress?????

Judged:

4

1

1

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 7 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Anyone care to guess WHERE and with WHOM the Russian Ambassador sat with during President Trump's Address to the Joint Session of Congress?????
With his puppets, the democrats of course.

Judged:

3

1

1

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#3 7 hrs ago
Washington's Democrats (and a complicit GOP) and the liberal media insist on pushing this non issue as if it were something important...while Hillary's provable crimes remain ignored.

There is still no evidence - not a shred - that Russia did anything to interfere in the elections process. No evidence that Trump's campaign communicated with any government official in Russia either.

But even if Trump's campaign talked to the Russian government (which again, there's no evidence at all), SO WHAT?

Does Russia have some magic dust they could have sold to the Trump campaign to help him get elected?

Russia to Trump Campaign..."Here comrades, sprinkle magic dust on American people...you will win."

Meanwhile, Hillary, her campaign, the DNC and the liberal media all conspired to interfere with the elections process! Hillary was given the debate questions before each debate!

I think the liberals in Washington and the media have lost their minds here if they think any of this Russia nonsense is going to carry any weight at all with the American people. They are only destroying themselves. Same with the corrupt elements of the GOP (Like George Bush) who publically entertain this charade about Russia.

Judged:

4

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

275

Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
Washington's Democrats (and a complicit GOP) and the liberal media insist on pushing this non issue as if it were something important...while Hillary's provable crimes remain ignored.

There is still no evidence - not a shred - that Russia did anything to interfere in the elections process. No evidence that Trump's campaign communicated with any government official in Russia either.

But even if Trump's campaign talked to the Russian government (which again, there's no evidence at all), SO WHAT?

Does Russia have some magic dust they could have sold to the Trump campaign to help him get elected?

Russia to Trump Campaign..."Here comrades, sprinkle magic dust on American people...you will win."

Meanwhile, Hillary, her campaign, the DNC and the liberal media all conspired to interfere with the elections process! Hillary was given the debate questions before each debate!

I think the liberals in Washington and the media have lost their minds here if they think any of this Russia nonsense is going to carry any weight at all with the American people. They are only destroying themselves. Same with the corrupt elements of the GOP (Like George Bush) who publically entertain this charade about Russia.
It is just a replay. Everything they do is a replay. They have no new ideas.

Lets put the real story and the real ideologues together. When the Kremlin was dismantled the found several letters where Teddy Kennedy was conspiring with the Russians to get Reagan out and discredit him.(SOUND FAMILIAR) Those letters Kennedy wrote were in collusion with the Russians to end Reagans Presidency because he was kicking the liberals and Russians ass.(Sound Familiar) This farce that is being played out by the left is no different than then and even with some of the same communist sympathizers. It is one step away from sedition and treason by trying to unseat an elected President. That's the real story the left and their stooges in the press are hiding from.

Judged:

3

1

1

spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 6 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

With his puppets, the democrats of course.
Nice try and a cheep shot, but we don't expect anything more from right-wing morons

Judged:

3

spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>It is just a replay. Everything they do is a replay. They have no new ideas.

Lets put the real story and the real ideologues together. When the Kremlin was dismantled the found several letters where Teddy Kennedy was conspiring with the Russians to get Reagan out and discredit him.(SOUND FAMILIAR) Those letters Kennedy wrote were in collusion with the Russians to end Reagans Presidency because he was kicking the liberals and Russians ass.(Sound Familiar) This farce that is being played out by the left is no different than then and even with some of the same communist sympathizers. It is one step away from sedition and treason by trying to unseat an elected President. That's the real story the left and their stooges in the press are hiding from.
What pathetic jackass! it is safe to say that the US President is no longer accepted as a world leader and the leader of the west. That distinction has passed on to Germany and Angela Merkel.

Judged:

5

2

1

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>It is just a replay. Everything they do is a replay. They have no new ideas.

Lets put the real story and the real ideologues together. When the Kremlin was dismantled the found several letters where Teddy Kennedy was conspiring with the Russians to get Reagan out and discredit him.(SOUND FAMILIAR) Those letters Kennedy wrote were in collusion with the Russians to end Reagans Presidency because he was kicking the liberals and Russians ass.(Sound Familiar) This farce that is being played out by the left is no different than then and even with some of the same communist sympathizers. It is one step away from sedition and treason by trying to unseat an elected President. That's the real story the left and their stooges in the press are hiding from.
The democrats behavior is extremely hypocritical, they have always been Russia's puppets, funny thing is that Putin is funding the Calex movement, the alt-leftists aren't smart enough to know they are being duped.

Judged:

3

1

1

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Nice try and a cheep shot, but we don't expect anything more from right-wing morons
Not a shot at all snowflake, what was posted was a fact, the Russian ambassador sat with his puppets, the democrats.

Judged:

3

davy

Colby, KS

#9 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
What pathetic jackass! it is safe to say that the US President is no longer accepted as a world leader and the leader of the west. That distinction has passed on to Germany and Angela Merkel.
maybe in your little world that is true,snowflake

Judged:

3

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#10 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
What pathetic jackass! it is safe to say that the US President is no longer accepted as a world leader and the leader of the west. That distinction has passed on to Germany and Angela Merkel.
It's much safer to say the alt-leftist wing nuts are totally unhinged. You wing nuts are still supporting Putins puppets.

Judged:

2

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

It's much safer to say the alt-leftist wing nuts are totally unhinged. You wing nuts are still supporting Putins puppets.
As we are now witnessing with the Trump administration? I think your brain sprung a leak!

Judged:

3

spocko

Oakland, CA

#12 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

The democrats behavior is extremely hypocritical, they have always been Russia's puppets, funny thing is that Putin is funding the Calex movement, the alt-leftists aren't smart enough to know they are being duped.
Conservatives principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.

Judged:

3

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#13 5 hrs ago
Maybe the Democrats want him to testify under oath against Sessions.

This week's bellyflop is already crumbling - can't wait to see what freak show they stage next week.

Maybe Nancy showed him some leg.

Judged:

3

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#14 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
What pathetic jackass! it is safe to say that the US President is no longer accepted as a world leader and the leader of the west. That distinction has passed on to Germany and Angela Merkel.
It is safe to say you are the champion dummy of Topix.

Judged:

4

1

1

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#15 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

As we are now witnessing with the Trump administration? I think your brain sprung a leak!
Not at all my snowflake, turns out the democrats have been Putins puppets, but then we knew that, let the investigation begin.

Judged:

2

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#16 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Conservatives principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.
Not at all snowflake, you sound confused, as always it's the alt-leftists that change their spots and policy's, are you one of Putins puppets?

Judged:

2

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#17 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

As we are now witnessing with the Trump administration? I think your brain sprung a leak!
More democrats met with Russian ambassador, were they Putins puppets?

http://www.westernjournalism.com/democratic-s...

Judged:

2

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,023

The Left Coast

#18 4 hrs ago
Interesting, this is the same Russian ambassador that visited the Obama White House 22 times.

Judged:

2

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#19 4 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Interesting, this is the same Russian ambassador that visited the Obama White House 22 times.
And helped funnel over 150 million to the Clinton family criminal foundation.

Judged:

1

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#20 3 hrs ago
Maybe they can subpoena the Ukrainian government officials who colluded with the Hillary campaign in an attempt to sabotage the Trump campaign.

Some leftwing cheesebrain said that is a crime.

Judged:

2

