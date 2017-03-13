Russian agents, hackers charged in massive Yahoo breach NEW
This wanted poster provided by the FBI shows Alexsey Alexseyevich Belan, aka "Magg," 29, a Russian national and resident. The United States announced charges Wednesday, March 15, 2017, against two Russian intelligence officers and two hackers, including Belan, accusing them of a mega data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 min
|John-K
|313,523
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|10 min
|Retribution
|5
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|13 min
|Texxy
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|15 min
|Quirky
|6,902
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|19 min
|detectress
|17
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|26 min
|PerryManson
|2
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|42 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|48 min
|Reality Check
|1,506,365
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|238,948
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|2all
|205
|
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|valerie
|3,222
|Marco Rubio criticized Snoop Dogg for shooting ...
|4 hr
|DR X
|113
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC