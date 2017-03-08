Romania: 2,000 march in support of an...

Romania: 2,000 march in support of anti-corruption fight

There are 2 comments on the WLNE-TV Providence story from 14 hrs ago, titled Romania: 2,000 march in support of anti-corruption fight. In it, WLNE-TV Providence reports that:

The trendsetting South by Southwest music festival is all about the next big thing, but the heated politics of the moment is stealing the show. The trendsetting South by Southwest music festival is all about the next big thing, but the heated politics of the moment is stealing the show.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 14 hrs ago
Sounds like a good idea. You're not going to obsess on harassing President Trump, are you?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 13 hrs ago
The pro-Trump rallies continue having an international effect. Trump may not only reverse the Communist influences and perversion of the Republic here in the U.S., but also the remarkable breakdown of society in Europe because of Obama's creation of the "refugee" crisis there, using America's military industrial complex to do it. Right now, the Netherlands is standing up to the misuse of a NATO power by Obama, which almost threw Europe into another World War. We need to see Trump stop the International Crimes Obama started in Syria by invading, bombing and trashing that country with support for terrorist elements with many Millions of Dollars, actually creating Daesh in the process.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghost 1,505,103
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 10 min Texxy 1,941
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Just call me Abe 3 260,133
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min JRB 238,719
News Donald Trump Is Mentally Ill According to Petit... 15 min Spartacus the cra... 441
News Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House v... 15 min Texxy 1
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... 20 min BHM5267 5
News Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar... 1 hr Chilli J 76
News Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El... 1 hr RushFan666 547
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Faith 2,998
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC