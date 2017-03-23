Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque
A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins. Islamic Center president Tawfik Aboellail says video footage from a security camera showed a man in his late 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque at about 4 a.m. Sunday.
#1 15 hrs ago
I'll bet God is REALLY pleased about that!...(SARCASM)!!!
we have REALLY become a Nation, have filled with IDIOTS!!! It's embarrassing, and DISGUSTING how STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL TEAbagger-Religious Fanatics, truly are! SATANIC Religious! GOD doesn't know THEM, but the DEVIL KNOWS THEM VERY WELL!!!
#2 15 hrs ago
Tell us the cannonball story again, It is sort of similar to this.
#4 15 hrs ago
@Pete
Cannonball story?
lol
?
#5 15 hrs ago
One day she posted an elaborate story about somebody shooting a cannonball at her house and she found the cannonball in her yard. It was obviously a myth, but she went into minute detail regarding that cannonball. It was an internet hit for a while. Maybe she will retell it.
#6 8 hrs ago
Almost all of these type stories over the last eight years have involved Democrats, abortion proponent Democrats, gay Democrats, anti-Christian atheist Democrats, or Muslim Democrats committing the crimes for headlines. It is Bolshevik type attempts at demoralization and disinformation. It's stupid and false on its face, as Christians wouldn't be throwing Bibles.
#7 8 hrs ago
Less political correctness police. More jobs.
You've already decided though.
#8 6 hrs ago
So someone literally used the bible as a weapon?
LOL...wow
#9 6 hrs ago
Right, kitten...that must be what's going on.
<insert eye roll here>
#10 6 hrs ago
On Topix the bible is a often an instrument of crime.
#11 6 hrs ago
If CAIR, known for its associations with international Islamic terrorist groups, want this investigated as a hate crime, they should be willing to call a fake attack by another Muslim (as in so many other fake attacks on Muslim interests) also a hate crime. They won't do that. Their history is totally one sided in such attacks and they use it only to promote a slick, quiet association and promotion of radical Islamic subjugation of women and those they consider infidels, which would amount to about 6 of the 7 Billion people on Earth. If you want to understand CAIR and similar radical Islamic intent, watch the movie "Independence Day." The statement by the captured alien is a precise rendering of the Hamas, that CAIR supports. Everyone not them simply needs to die.
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
#12 6 hrs ago
"God" apparently can't seem to get his memo to stick inside any of the World's 3 Major Cults.
Jewish RWNJs phoning-in bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers.
Christian RWNJs shooting-up religious places of worship, kicking-over headstones, and vandalizing mosques.
Muslim RWNJs terrorizing anything that moves.
Looks like all three colors of "God's" Abrahamic cults all think violence is the answer.
Hard-line Conservatism + Hard-Line religion = DEATH.
Even the Sumerians knew the best way to keep the slaves motivated was by creating and inserting a "Savior" myth into the rabble's bevy of campfire stories. You lose ALL hope, you just lay down and die, no matter how artfully the whip is applied.
Nothing worse than a bunch of slaves who have lost ALL hope.
Ya gotta keep 'em THINKING there's a light at the end of the carpal tunnel.
Keeping your work-slaves thinking they are eventually going to ride off into the sunset with a gold watch is still important.......... but now, the Savior Myth has been replaced with "put your money in our company's profit-sharing and 401k program so when you finish 30 years slaving in your cubicle, you'll finally make it out of here!"
And the slaves get dazzled, and forget that the average worker's employment stay at any employer is now down to 2.4 years.........just the perfect length of time to get zero benefit out of that Profit-Sharing Plan.
#13 5 hrs ago
This is the new progressive way. If someone disagrees with you, doesn't believe what you believe, elects someone you don't like, you now have the right to march, riot, burn cars, shout at and attack them. The rules have changed. The resistance is growing.
#14 5 hrs ago
That's brilliant.
Riot and destroy property "protesting" Trump = Freedom of Speech.
Throw a rock thru a mosque window = Hate Crime.
The standard of acceptable behavior has been set.
The outraged left has NO ground to stand on.
#15 3 hrs ago
History quite often repeats itself and yet people still don't learn.....
#19 9 min ago
So are you still blaming Democrats for your ongoing erectile dysfunction trouser trout?
