Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque

A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins. Islamic Center president Tawfik Aboellail says video footage from a security camera showed a man in his late 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

