Rocks, Bible thrown through windows o...

Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque

There are 15 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins. Islamic Center president Tawfik Aboellail says video footage from a security camera showed a man in his late 20s or early 30s trying to break into the mosque at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ms Sassy

Absecon, NJ

#1 15 hrs ago
I'll bet God is REALLY pleased about that!...(SARCASM)!!!
we have REALLY become a Nation, have filled with IDIOTS!!! It's embarrassing, and DISGUSTING how STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL TEAbagger-Religious Fanatics, truly are! SATANIC Religious! GOD doesn't know THEM, but the DEVIL KNOWS THEM VERY WELL!!!

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pete

Jonesborough, TN

#2 15 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
I'll bet God is REALLY pleased about that!...(SARCASM)!!!
we have REALLY become a Nation, have filled with IDIOTS!!! It's embarrassing, and DISGUSTING how STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL TEAbagger-Religious Fanatics, truly are! SATANIC Religious! GOD doesn't know THEM, but the DEVIL KNOWS THEM VERY WELL!!!
Tell us the cannonball story again, It is sort of similar to this.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
King Clutch

Ottumwa, IA

#4 15 hrs ago
@Pete

Cannonball story?

lol

?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pete

Jonesborough, TN

#5 15 hrs ago
King Clutch wrote:
@Pete

Cannonball story?

lol

?
One day she posted an elaborate story about somebody shooting a cannonball at her house and she found the cannonball in her yard. It was obviously a myth, but she went into minute detail regarding that cannonball. It was an internet hit for a while. Maybe she will retell it.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#6 8 hrs ago
Almost all of these type stories over the last eight years have involved Democrats, abortion proponent Democrats, gay Democrats, anti-Christian atheist Democrats, or Muslim Democrats committing the crimes for headlines. It is Bolshevik type attempts at demoralization and disinformation. It's stupid and false on its face, as Christians wouldn't be throwing Bibles.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#7 8 hrs ago
Less political correctness police. More jobs.

You've already decided though.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,894

Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
So someone literally used the bible as a weapon?

LOL...wow
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,894

Location hidden
#9 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Almost all of these type stories over the last eight years have involved Democrats, abortion proponent Democrats, gay Democrats, anti-Christian atheist Democrats, or Muslim Democrats committing the crimes for headlines. It is Bolshevik type attempts at demoralization and disinformation. It's stupid and false on its face, as Christians wouldn't be throwing Bibles.
Right, kitten...that must be what's going on.

<insert eye roll here>

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 6 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
So someone literally used the bible as a weapon?

LOL...wow
On Topix the bible is a often an instrument of crime.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#11 6 hrs ago
If CAIR, known for its associations with international Islamic terrorist groups, want this investigated as a hate crime, they should be willing to call a fake attack by another Muslim (as in so many other fake attacks on Muslim interests) also a hate crime. They won't do that. Their history is totally one sided in such attacks and they use it only to promote a slick, quiet association and promotion of radical Islamic subjugation of women and those they consider infidels, which would amount to about 6 of the 7 Billion people on Earth. If you want to understand CAIR and similar radical Islamic intent, watch the movie "Independence Day." The statement by the captured alien is a precise rendering of the Hamas, that CAIR supports. Everyone not them simply needs to die.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

3,983

California

#12 6 hrs ago
"God" apparently can't seem to get his memo to stick inside any of the World's 3 Major Cults.

Jewish RWNJs phoning-in bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers.
Christian RWNJs shooting-up religious places of worship, kicking-over headstones, and vandalizing mosques.
Muslim RWNJs terrorizing anything that moves.

Looks like all three colors of "God's" Abrahamic cults all think violence is the answer.

Hard-line Conservatism + Hard-Line religion = DEATH.

Even the Sumerians knew the best way to keep the slaves motivated was by creating and inserting a "Savior" myth into the rabble's bevy of campfire stories. You lose ALL hope, you just lay down and die, no matter how artfully the whip is applied.
Nothing worse than a bunch of slaves who have lost ALL hope.
Ya gotta keep 'em THINKING there's a light at the end of the carpal tunnel.

Keeping your work-slaves thinking they are eventually going to ride off into the sunset with a gold watch is still important.......... but now, the Savior Myth has been replaced with "put your money in our company's profit-sharing and 401k program so when you finish 30 years slaving in your cubicle, you'll finally make it out of here!"
And the slaves get dazzled, and forget that the average worker's employment stay at any employer is now down to 2.4 years.........just the perfect length of time to get zero benefit out of that Profit-Sharing Plan.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,113

The Left Coast

#13 5 hrs ago
This is the new progressive way. If someone disagrees with you, doesn't believe what you believe, elects someone you don't like, you now have the right to march, riot, burn cars, shout at and attack them. The rules have changed. The resistance is growing.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,442

Lake Geneva, WI

#14 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This is the new progressive way. If someone disagrees with you, doesn't believe what you believe, elects someone you don't like, you now have the right to march, riot, burn cars, shout at and attack them. The rules have changed. The resistance is growing.
That's brilliant.

Riot and destroy property "protesting" Trump = Freedom of Speech.

Throw a rock thru a mosque window = Hate Crime.

The standard of acceptable behavior has been set.

The outraged left has NO ground to stand on.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#15 3 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
This is the new progressive way. If someone disagrees with you, doesn't believe what you believe, elects someone you don't like, you now have the right to march, riot, burn cars, shout at and attack them. The rules have changed. The resistance is growing.
History quite often repeats itself and yet people still don't learn.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#19 9 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Almost all of these type stories over the last eight years have involved Democrats, abortion proponent Democrats, gay Democrats, anti-Christian atheist Democrats, or Muslim Democrats committing the crimes for headlines. It is Bolshevik type attempts at demoralization and disinformation. It's stupid and false on its face, as Christians wouldn't be throwing Bibles.
So are you still blaming Democrats for your ongoing erectile dysfunction trouser trout?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min jonjedi 7,518
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min Just Think 25,259
Dizzy Chuck Schumer 3 min The Carburetor 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min OBAMA the GENIUS 1,509,270
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 5 min Sandra 84
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 8 min jonjedi 1,275
News Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest... 9 min CodeTalker 1
Gay Skype !! 50 min justin 114
News Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans a... 57 min Retribution 101
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 239,485
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr THE LONE WORKER 220,695
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC