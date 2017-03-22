Rights of learning-disabled students ...

Rights of learning-disabled students bolstered by high court

There are 3 comments on the SFGate story from 11 hrs ago, titled Rights of learning-disabled students bolstered by high court. In it, SFGate reports that:

In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Chief Justice John Roberts speaks in Lexington, Ky. A unanimous Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, bolstered the rights of learning-disabled students in a ruling that requires public schools to offer special education programs that meet higher standards.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

633

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
They just didn't tell the schools how to pay for it, just like the illegals schools were forced to take due to Obama mandates.

EmpatheticOne

San Jose, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
Federal dollars. Well it looks like you don't have disabled children but if you did you would be grateful.. I don't either but i have something that is more important and the no 1 most important thing in life. Empathy! Not saying I am like Jesus but he had it. The new Christians just worry about their own but Jesus Christ cared about everyone It could happen to your children when they grow up and then you would be all for it. The illegal people here wherever they are from Eastern Europe or Mexico pay taxes but never get to collect social security. The California wine country is bad shape because the only people willing to do that hard work are illegals and they need to harvest tons of acres. So many businesses count of their cheap labor and their hard working traits Most of them are decent hard working people that would be legal if they could be.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

633

Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
EmpatheticOne wrote:
Federal dollars. Well it looks like you don't have disabled children but if you did you would be grateful.. I don't either but i have something that is more important and the no 1 most important thing in life. Empathy! Not saying I am like Jesus but he had it. The new Christians just worry about their own but Jesus Christ cared about everyone It could happen to your children when they grow up and then you would be all for it. The illegal people here wherever they are from Eastern Europe or Mexico pay taxes but never get to collect social security. The California wine country is bad shape because the only people willing to do that hard work are illegals and they need to harvest tons of acres. So many businesses count of their cheap labor and their hard working traits Most of them are decent hard working people that would be legal if they could be.
I see you missed the point. I was focused on the government mandating to schools without the schools having the funds to make the program work, not the fact that care for special needs children is not necessary or important.

