Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy secretary
The former Texas governor was approved by the Senate earlier by a 62-37 vote, and was sworn in at the White House by vice president Mike Pence. Mr Perry, who once pledged to eliminate the Energy Department, has repeatedly promised to be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation's nuclear stockpile.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
264
Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Well we are finally getting the full Cabinet approved after Obama and his new live in Jarrett plan to sabotage Trump and America continue to amaze the world. Obama now thinks he is Fidel or Che.
#3 4 hrs ago
Another dipshit alligator released into the sewer.
#4 4 hrs ago
tRump even took a shot at former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for wearing glasses.
Â“He put on glasses so people think heÂ’s smart. People can see through the glasses,Â” tRump said.
http://washington.cbslocal.com/2015/07/22/tru...
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
264
Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
Hope you can swim.
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
Since: Jan 11
1,347
#6 2 hrs ago
Drill, Baby, Drill!
#7 2 hrs ago
Hey Dimwit, you sure swimming is gonna make you safe from the gators -- what a f-ing moron!
#8 2 hrs ago
Don't think it's ever been a working idea to put the fox in charge of the hens
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
264
Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
My what an angry child you are. Not even a civil tongue in your filthy mouth or brain. Maybe it is a challenge for your parents to try and teach you about life, but it looks like a lost cause to me. I bet you are a pothead in search of more weed.
