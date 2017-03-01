Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's...

Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy secretary

There are 8 comments on the This is Oxfordshire story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy secretary. In it, This is Oxfordshire reports that:

The former Texas governor was approved by the Senate earlier by a 62-37 vote, and was sworn in at the White House by vice president Mike Pence. Mr Perry, who once pledged to eliminate the Energy Department, has repeatedly promised to be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation's nuclear stockpile.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

264

Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Well we are finally getting the full Cabinet approved after Obama and his new live in Jarrett plan to sabotage Trump and America continue to amaze the world. Obama now thinks he is Fidel or Che.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 4 hrs ago
Another dipshit alligator released into the sewer.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Well we are finally getting the full Cabinet approved after Obama and his new live in Jarrett plan to sabotage Trump and America continue to amaze the world. Obama now thinks he is Fidel or Che.
tRump even took a shot at former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for wearing glasses.

Â“He put on glasses so people think heÂ’s smart. People can see through the glasses,Â” tRump said.

http://washington.cbslocal.com/2015/07/22/tru...

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

264

Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Another dipshit alligator released into the sewer.
Hope you can swim.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,347

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 2 hrs ago
Drill, Baby, Drill!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Hope you can swim.
Hey Dimwit, you sure swimming is gonna make you safe from the gators -- what a f-ing moron!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 2 hrs ago
Don't think it's ever been a working idea to put the fox in charge of the hens

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

264

Location hidden
#9 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey Dimwit, you sure swimming is gonna make you safe from the gators -- what a f-ing moron!
My what an angry child you are. Not even a civil tongue in your filthy mouth or brain. Maybe it is a challenge for your parents to try and teach you about life, but it looks like a lost cause to me. I bet you are a pothead in search of more weed.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 1 min Divorce proceedings 60
News Muslim member of national security staff resign... 2 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 37
News Adam Schiff blasts FBI director for not sharing... 3 min indivisibleguide-com 22
News News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for president? ... 3 min jonjedi 70
News Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run aft... 3 min No TEA For Me 1
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 4 min Tm Cln 21,599
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,500,640
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min positronium 413,675
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 15 min okimar 99
News Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath' 18 min CZars_R_US 171
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 19 min INFIDEL 166
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min Coffee Party 238,120
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC