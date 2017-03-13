Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case
A retired Navy admiral was among nine high-ranking military officers arrested Tuesday across the country in a burgeoning bribery scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard." The indictment unsealed in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm.
Since: Mar 09
11,072
The Left Coast
#1 10 hrs ago
Seriously, this happened under Obama. It was follow the leader, so what difference does it make now?
#2 10 hrs ago
The case is 3 years old. How is it the "News Media" failed to tell us about it while Obama was still in office?
#3 2 hrs ago
Hang them high. It doesn't matter who was president or when it happened.
As for idiot servicemen who share nude photos, change the enlistment age to 21 and stop trying to use the military to get junior out of the house.
Really though, if you think you're recruiting officers and gentlemen to bark like trained seals, you're kidding yourselves. You need to rethink your entire concept of military service if you think you can get your rank and file to behave like anything other than the dogs they are....and that taint will ALWAYS find its way to the officer ranks so kindly stop tormenting the entirety of American servicemen for the transgressions of a few.
Face it. You are aristocrats who want thugs for hire. You got what you wanted.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
486
Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
They saved it for the fake news they would need.
#6 49 min ago
I wonder if Obama got his cut.
