Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted...

Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case

There are 5 comments on the FOX Carolina story from 11 hrs ago, titled Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case. In it, FOX Carolina reports that:

A retired Navy admiral was among nine high-ranking military officers arrested Tuesday across the country in a burgeoning bribery scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard." The indictment unsealed in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,072

The Left Coast

#1 10 hrs ago
Seriously, this happened under Obama. It was follow the leader, so what difference does it make now?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 10 hrs ago
The case is 3 years old. How is it the "News Media" failed to tell us about it while Obama was still in office?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 2 hrs ago
Hang them high. It doesn't matter who was president or when it happened.

As for idiot servicemen who share nude photos, change the enlistment age to 21 and stop trying to use the military to get junior out of the house.

Really though, if you think you're recruiting officers and gentlemen to bark like trained seals, you're kidding yourselves. You need to rethink your entire concept of military service if you think you can get your rank and file to behave like anything other than the dogs they are....and that taint will ALWAYS find its way to the officer ranks so kindly stop tormenting the entirety of American servicemen for the transgressions of a few.

Face it. You are aristocrats who want thugs for hire. You got what you wanted.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

486

Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
USA Today wrote:
The case is 3 years old. How is it the "News Media" failed to tell us about it while Obama was still in office?
They saved it for the fake news they would need.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 49 min ago
I wonder if Obama got his cut.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 min southern at heart 737
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min cathy1691823 1,506,376
News White House distances itself from King comments 6 min Trump your President 5
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 8 min SOAP BOX HERO 22
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 15 min Strel 25,017
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... 25 min Cordwainer Trout 13
News Fox's Lou Dobbs: Ryan Should Resign as Speaker 35 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... 1 hr CodeTalker 81
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr milk n cookies 238,922
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 hr Quirky 3,177
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 7 hr King Clutch 173
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC