Republicans join Democrats against Trump's Great Lakes cuts

It sounds like an idea that would warm a conservative Republican's heart: Kill funding of a regional environmental cleanup that has lasted seven years and cost the federal government more than $2 billion, with no end in sight. If states want to keep the program going, let them pick up the tab.

spocko

Trumps budget proposal looks backward, it is a stark and shortsighted declaration of war on the future of the American youths and the economy. It substitutes a curious mix of ideology and blind nostalgia for any effort to think critically about the actual needs of a 21st-century advanced nation. More money for men with guns, less money for education, caring, advanced science and the arts. America needs to get real . . .

RushFan666

Trump and his trumptards have no idea what they are doing.

Let's hope the next large Cat. 5 hurricane flattens Mar a Lago so we can see how much free government money goes into the rebuilding.

Foam Finger Guy

RushFan666 wrote:
Trump and his trumptards have no idea what they are doing.

Let's hope the next large Cat. 5 hurricane flattens Mar a Lago so we can see how much free government money goes into the rebuilding.
You must be doing Rush's dope.

Trump Nightmare

The Trump Administration will not be happy until all programs that were run by the government will somehow become for profit.

Trump does not care what happens. If it fails, he can just tweet out an excuse, blame Obama and his fans will just eat it up.
Regolith Based Lifeforms

Now you all know around 40% of republicans live within 400 miles of the great lakes and the other nearly 40 percent live on or near the Chesapeake Bay. Trump just woke up nearly 80% of the republican party and pissed them off by making them afraid for their lives.
GOOD.
Now we're gettn' somewhere.

Regolith Based Lifeforms

spocko wrote:
Trumps budget proposal looks backward, it is a stark and shortsighted declaration of war on the future of the American youths and the economy. It substitutes a curious mix of ideology and blind nostalgia for any effort to think critically about the actual needs of a 21st-century advanced nation. More money for men with guns, less money for education, caring, advanced science and the arts. America needs to get real ...
Hmmm (?)
I didn't even have to go to my sock to anchor your judge its.
Nice.

The RED X Sniper

Regolith Based Lifeforms wrote:
Hmmm (?)
I didn't even have to go to my sock to anchor your judge its.
Nice.
But i did anyway :)
This is R.B.L. flying the sock.

Trump your President

Looks like another crosspost.
USA Today

Being a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, a Great Lakes city, I'm keenly aware that no amount of federal spending will help the "Lakes." It's up to the communities to stop polluting the waters, and damaging the shorelines. And it's merely political on the part of both Democrats and Republicans, crying about loss of funding--the loss of a "jobs source" yielding nothing good for the Great Lakes.
anonymous

USA Today wrote:
Being a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, a Great Lakes city, I'm keenly aware that no amount of federal spending will help the "Lakes." It's up to the communities to stop polluting the waters, and damaging the shorelines. And it's merely political on the part of both Democrats and Republicans, crying about loss of funding--the loss of a "jobs source" yielding nothing good for the Great Lakes.
The biggest problem in the Great Lakes area is the decline of the steel industry and loss of automotive industries. I'm placing the majority of the blame on the warfare between unions and industrialists who have created incurably corrupted local governments. You can bring industry back but you won't get far if those companies a bled by unions who pay protection to the local mobster liberals or support conservatives who will just take their assets overseas the instant your back is turned.

The cure isn't to invest in what is there. It's to systematically push out the damaged goods that is there. Don't deal with any of them. They can't be cured. You want to replace the scum? Bring in the FBI and conduct a large scale purge of the local governments. You bring in the IRS and conduct major audits on the crooks who conduct "business" there now. Invest in industries that can be monitored by the feds and get ready for mobsters to try to take your turf.

Seriously? The schools here are teaching kids how to get away with fraud nowadays. Nobody wastes time on how to work within the rules because nobody has even a scrap of faith in them. You are dealing with a multi-generational failure of ethics. Even if someone wanted reform, there's no place for them to get a foothold. They'd be marked as pariahs for trying.
