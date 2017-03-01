Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health repeal fallout
There are 2 comments on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health repeal fallout. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:
Republican legislative leaders in Indiana are warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act could unravel a program for poor residents that Vice President Mike Pence implemented as governor, a conservative blueprint for expanding Medicaid under the federal law. Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma and GOP Senate leader David Long both said this week that tens of thousands of poor people could lose their insurance if Republicans in Washington enact some of the ideas they're discussing for repealing President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
The current annual federal deficit is at $440 billion. And "deficit" means spending money that doesn't exist. And that is one of the problems of Obamacare. And the other problem of Obamacare is that health providers are backing out if they cannot maintain desired profit margins. And that is why the program has to be abandoned, and we start from scratch with a new program that provides both medical care and Federal financial solvency.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
the Senate Boss! 101 senator = E. Pluribus Unum#Mike from IN..........;-000
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|DEM DEMONS FROM HELL
|1,500,036
|Undocumented DREAMer Daniela Vargas Arrested Af...
|3 min
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 min
|Savant
|384
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|5 min
|BPT
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|413,481
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|238,039
|Donald Trump Is Mentally Ill According to Petit...
|6 min
|Trump your President
|356
|Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres...
|25 min
|too much
|130
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|33 min
|CodeTalker
|60
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|21,528
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC