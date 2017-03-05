Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo monuments
There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 17 hrs ago, titled Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo monuments.
Roxanne Quimby, the founder of Burt's Bees, poses next to white pine in Portland, Maine. Maine Gov. Paul LePage has asked Republican President Donald Trump to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama's designation of a national monument and give back the land that was donated for it.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Trump had the power to reverse Obama's giving hundreds of millions of dollars to Hamas (to further attack Israel after Obama's failed intervention in Israeli elections) in his last day in office, so he has perfect authority to reverse other errors of the Obama regime. While reversing the publicity oriented monument actions may not compare with trying to reverse the Obama imposed genocides of Christians and others in the Mideast (especially Yemen), errors are errors. With the Obama policies of further eradicating wild horses and burros in these areas, they would be rather sterile monuments anyway.
|
