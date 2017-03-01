Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Congress speech
Mr Trump's disciplined and optimistic tone was what GOP lawmakers wanted to hear after a rocky first month that provoked daily anxiety on Capitol Hill with every new presidential tweet. Vice President Mike Pence said on MSNBC on Wednesday that Mr Trump showed Congress and the nation his "broad shoulders, big heart, reaching out, focusing on the future".
#1 18 hrs ago
I LOVE IT !! wonderfully done President Trump ! GOD BE WITH YOU ALWAYS and with our USA, God bless us as we strive to make America GREAT, POWERFUL & MILITARILY STRONG again ! SUPERB SPEECH !!
#2 18 hrs ago
Dow soars 300 points, closes above 21,000 for the first time!
#3 17 hrs ago
Can we be real for once? That speech was pure fantasy not policy. GOPers acting like the found a new shiny toy with the Trumpster
#4 17 hrs ago
We donÂ’t rate movies based on how much they seem like movies.
Why rate this so-called president based on how much he seems like a president?
#5 16 hrs ago
So it is the same type of speech Presidents have always given?
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,340
outdoors
#6 16 hrs ago
Well, it worked for obama.....eight years and counting.
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,340
outdoors
#7 16 hrs ago
Yeah, Dimocrats did the same thing with obama and look how that mess turned out.
#8 16 hrs ago
Not even close!
The Trumpster Speech Fact Checked
TRUMP: According to the National Academy of Sciences, our current immigration system costs America's taxpayers many billions of dollars a year.
THE FACTS: That is not what that report says at all. It says immigrants contribute to government finances by paying taxes and consuming public services kike everybody else.
TRUMP: We have already saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of the F-35 jet fighter.
THE FACTS: The cost savings he persists in bragging about were secured before he became president.
TRUMP: Ninety-four million Americans are out of the labor force.
THE FACTS: That 94 million includes everyone aged 16 and older who doesn't have a job and isn't looking for one. So it includes retirees, parents who are staying home to raise children, and high school and college students who are studying rather than working.
TRUMP: Obamacare is collapsing ... imploding Obamacare is a disaster.
THE FACTS: There are certainly problems with the 2010 health care law, but that it is collapsing is not factual. One of the two major components of the ACA has seen a spike in premiums and a drop in participation from insurers. But the other component, equally important, is working well as it was designed. 12.2 million people signed up for this year, despite the Trump administration threats to repeal the law.
TRUMP: According to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted for terrorism-related offences since 9/11 came from outside of our country. We have seen the attacks at home - from Boston to San Bernardino to the Pentagon and yes, even the World Trade Centre.
THE FACTS: It is unclear what Justice Department data he's citing, but the government information does not back up his claim. Just over half the people Trump talks about were born in the US, according to HSD research published. The report said out of 82 people that were inspired by a foreign terrorist group to carry out an attack in the US, more than half of them were native-born.
TRUMP: "We will provide massive tax relief for the middle class."
THE FACTS: Independent analyses found that most of the benefits would flow to the wealthiest families. The richest 1 percent would see an average tax cut of over $215,000 a year, while the middle one-fifth of the population would get a cut of just $1,010.
#9 16 hrs ago
Like it or not, President Trump addressed all the issues facing the nation, and all the issues he campaigned on. And it was far more substantial than Obama's Congressional address of vague generalizations about "togetherness," and other meaningless "Good Talk." President Trump spoke of real challenges, and real solutions.
#10 15 hrs ago
Actually, right on the money..........
http://www.factcheck.org/2016/01/factchecking...
#11 15 hrs ago
Or, since you seem to prefer unattributed cut and paste jobs:
1.Ã‚Â“Anyone claiming that AmericaÃ‚Â’s economy is in decline is peddling fiction.Ã‚Â” With that line, Obama took a shot at his would-be Democratic successors, as well as his Republican critics. But the truth is that despite the slow recoveryÃ‚Â–the slowest since World War IIÃ‚Â–labor force participation is the lowest it has been in decades. Wages are stagnant, household incomes still have not recovered from the recession, and young people see a bleak future.
3.Ã‚Â“ThatÃ‚Â’s what the Affordable Care Act is all about. ItÃ‚Â’s about filling the gaps in employer-based care so that when we lose a job, or go back to school, or start that new business, weÃ‚Â’ll still have coverage.Ã‚Â”That is a cruel joke, given that Obamacare canceled insurance coverage for millions of Americans who did not change jobs. It also raised deductibles and premiums so high that many insurance companies are leaving the Obama exchanges totally.
4.Ã‚Â“Food Stamp recipients didnÃ‚Â’t cause the financial crisis; recklessness on Wall Street did.Ã‚Â” Actually, food stamp recipients, metaphorically speaking, were indirectly responsibleÃ‚Â–as well as Wall Street sharks. Obama leaves out the governmentÃ‚Â’s role, under the Community Reinvestment Act, in pushing mortgages on people who could not afford them, and in backing the derivatives based on those mortgages that ultimately burst the whole bubble.
6.Ã‚Â“Seven years ago, we made the single biggest investment in clean energy in our history. Here are the results.Ã‚Â” It is laughable that Obama would claim his failed clean energy spendingÃ‚Â–think SolyndraÃ‚Â–led to the fracking-fed energy boom we have enjoyed for the past several years, especially when the administration did all it could to stop oil and gas development. He also nixed the Keystone pipeline and started a plan to kill coal plants.
7.Ã‚Â“No nation dares to attack us or our allies because they know thatÃ‚Â’s the path to ruin.Ã‚Â” Of all the lies in ObamaÃ‚Â’s speech, this was undoubtedly the worst, coming hours after Iran seized two U.S. Navy boats and ten sailors. Obama did not even mention those Americans in captivity at any point in his speech, declining the chance to reassure the nation that they would come home safely. It is an omission that will define this address in history.
8.Ã‚Â“As someone who begins every day with an intelligence briefing, I know this is a dangerous time.Ã‚Â” Obama does not attend most of his daily intelligence briefings, preferring instead to read intelligence reportsÃ‚Â–so he claimsÃ‚Â–on his iPad, a stark contrast to the attentive approach of his predecessor. Late last year, even as Obama claimed that there was little risk from attack, radical Islamic terrorists carried out brutal attacks in Paris and in San Bernardino.
9.Ã‚Â“We are training, arming, and supporting forces who are steadily reclaiming territory in Iraq and Syria [from Islamic State].Ã‚Â” The Obama administrationÃ‚Â’s attempt to train and arm Syrian rebels has been a disaster. Belatedly, the administration has helped Kurdish peshmerga forces, and the Iraqi military has made gains lately, but Obama has not made a serious effort to defeat the Islamic State, and is even giving up on regime change in Syria.
10.Ã‚Â“Fifty years of isolating Cuba had failed to promote democracy, setting us back in Latin America.Ã‚Â” And a year of appeasement has not promoted democracy, either. The Castros remain firmly in power, and we are not helping the opposition. Worse, the Cuban regime continues to arrest thousands of political dissidents, to cozy up to enemies like Iran and North Korea, and to carry out provocative actsÃ‚Â–such as stealing a U.S. Hellfire missile.
#12 15 hrs ago
21+K on DOW, that"s mean the American will retirement @72! ;)
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
26,478
Location hidden
#13 15 hrs ago
The DOW has gained 14% since the election. If you have a million in investments and they meet the DOW average you have made $140,000 since November :)
#14 15 hrs ago
to IRK you !
#15 14 hrs ago
We had no idea it was Obama that gave the speech, thanks for pointing that out!
#16 14 hrs ago
Awww, has all that cut and pasting made you forget the context of your comments already?
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,340
outdoors
#17 14 hrs ago
He was all alone at Killarys victory celebration, hasn't gotten over the disappointment.
#18 12 hrs ago
For all the whining the Trump-bashers do, none have any alternatives to his proposals. And it appears Democrats won't have alternatives when the next election rolls around. So they won't even have to get off their "Merry-go-round" of whining, come the next election and another defeat.
#19 10 hrs ago
Proposals, what proposals? The are fantasies!
Of all the absurd statements I heard from Donald Trump last night in his speech, perhaps the most absurd was when he expressed his desire to Â“promote clean air and clear water.Â” I had a hard time not laughing. Remember, this is a president who yesterday signed an executive order rolling back the Clean Water Rule to protect our drinking water from pollution. This is a president who appointed a man who does not believe in environmental protection to be head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
225
Location hidden
#20 6 hrs ago
You must have been watching reruns of Obama's speeches. You believe you are right and the world is wrong. Typical libwhack.
