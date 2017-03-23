Republican John Kasich leads charge f...

Republican John Kasich leads charge for balanced budget vote

There are 2 comments on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 14 hrs ago, titled Republican John Kasich leads charge for balanced budget vote.

Republican John Kasich is not giving up on his goal of a federal balanced budget amendment, a tool the Ohio governor says is ever more important as the U.S. national debt ticks toward $20 trillion.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
...Because Ohio is so well known for their vital economy.

Sorry, Jeeves. I live in your pile of crud. You can balance your budgets all day long. Your state is nepotistic slop. The schools teach kids to perform fraudulent accounting. Balancing your budget doesn't mean jack. You're kidding yourself to think you're even in charge. The crime bosses are quite content to let you go on fouling up the works and every couple of years we see the Feds have to crack down on your incompetent governing. Until then, Ohio will go on taxing people based on fraudulent assessments. The public will pay taxes based on fraudulent reporting and you won't have the money or the ethical employees to ever make a balanced budget mean anything.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
NY, NY is in Ohio. Interesting.

Chicago, IL

