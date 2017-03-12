Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet
U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored. Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored.
#1 10 hrs ago
Sounds like a clown to me. Nobody is interested in a eugenics program. They're talking suggestively on the subject only as a means of showing the riff-raff the door. No, the liberals and the conservatives are just putting on a show in the name of good old fashioned dynastic entitlement of the eldest children.
I should write a play for Mr. King (How Ironic!) Out BELOVED king of Camelot will sing about how he really just wants a turnkey, baseline solution!!! At this point, the room swarms with a deluge of Indian coolies saying SOO-LOOshun!! SOO-LOOshun!...and they chase him around until he escapes to a VERY tall tower where he sings about TRUE love.
It's about jobs. Feel free to conduct your eugenics debates in India. You won't come up with Khan. You'll come up with satyrs and nymphs. In this country, we're preparing for Civil War because there is going to be a Civil War. Trump dropped the ball and there won't likely be time to try again.
#2 8 hrs ago
Democrat Communists and their vermin lemmings abhor the concept of Western civilization. They will ally themselves with Satan herself if it serves their psychotic breaks.
#3 8 hrs ago
Democrats have become weak in every way. They don't even know what civilization is. They invite the barbaric Islamist elements to bag them, if not slaughtering them. The slovenly, immoral covens of Leftist activism and complaint don't know how to protect civilization, because they don't recognize the profound, incredible accomplishments of Christian civilization in such short periods of historical time. They are self-destructive and need to drag anything identifiable as superior down with them.
#3 8 hrs ago
11,064
The Left Coast
#4 7 hrs ago
Godammit, another mini-micro-aggressive comment. Back to the diaper pins, play-doh and safe zones.
#5 6 hrs ago
Since: Jan 11
1,380
#5 6 hrs ago
Seems like the lefties found their "what should we be outraged about this week" comment.
Now like Rusty said, grab your play-doh and go back to your safe zone.
#6 5 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
460
Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
The left does seem to be getting desperate with their fake news attempts. They bank on the snowflakes reading only the headlines and never going into the real story.
#7 1 hr ago
Since: Feb 08
75,436
Location hidden
#7 1 hr ago
A bigot in the Republican Party? Shocking!
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC