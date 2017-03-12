There are on the WauwatosaNOW.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet. In it, WauwatosaNOW.com reports that:

U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored. Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' tweet U.S. Rep. Steve King, Iowa Republican, was blasted Sunday for saying Muslim children are preventing "our civilization" from being restored.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.