Raucous town hall crowd often drowns out Texas congressman

There are 2 comments on the Star-Telegram.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Raucous town hall crowd often drowns out Texas congressman. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:

A raucous crowd repeatedly shouted down U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions as he defended Republican health care and other policies at a town hall in suburban Dallas. More than 2,000 people filled an auditorium at a high school in Richardson on Saturday for the boisterous town hall where Sessions regularly was drowned out by yelling from critics in the crowd.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,092

The Left Coast

#1 2 hrs ago
Sure, yelling and screaming shows how tolerant they are, but if they want anyone to really listen, they need to burn some cars, break windows and attack anyone who disagrees with them.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

536

Location hidden
#2 1 hr ago
The liberal snowflakes take the free speech and turn it into no speech. They have nothing they can argue with as far as facts.
