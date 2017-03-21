Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor ...

Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US relations

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rare poll finds Cuban citizens favor better US relations. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

A rare poll of Cuban public opinion has found that most of the island's citizens approve of normal relations with the United States and large majorities want more tourists to visit and the expansion of private business ownership. In a poll of 840 people taken in Cuba late last year by the independent research organization NORC at the University of Chicago, 55 percent said that normal relations with the U.S. would be mostly good for the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 30 min ago
Sounds like Communists want JOBS too. America first. Remember that.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 min LazyPresident 1,164
News US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for... 6 min anonymous 1
News Civil rights lawsuit planned over immigrant's a... 12 min Truth Doctor 23
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min huntcoyotes 261,163
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 16 min Fit2Serve 439
News Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you... 18 min anonymous 1
News Supreme Court sympathetic to Microsoft in Xbox ... 27 min anonymous 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Reality Check 1,507,413
Gay Skype !! 1 hr cuteasian21 49
News Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces Senate... 6 hr DR X 41
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 6 hr Lawrence Wolf 107
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC