President Trump's budget expected to roll back funding of climate research

There are 2 comments on the The Town Talk story from 9 hrs ago, titled President Trump's budget expected to roll back funding of climate research.

President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to eliminate "job-killing" environmental regulations, is expected to unveil a budget Thursday that would propose deep cuts in climate change science funding. President Trump's budget expected to roll back funding of climate research President Trump, who campaigned on a promise to eliminate "job-killing" environmental regulations, is expected to unveil a budget Thursday that would propose deep cuts in climate change science funding.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#2 8 hrs ago
Why fund a hoax and financial tool of the communist left to fund their many legs of the malignant tumor called Progressives.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 3 hrs ago
LittleBitch wrote:
Why fund a hoax and financial tool of the communist left to fund their many legs of the malignant tumor called Progressives.
By god but you are one stupidfucker, aren't you cupcake?

Chicago, IL

