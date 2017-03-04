President Trump claims Obama had his ...

President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tapped' before election victory

There are 41 comments on the ITV story from 10 hrs ago, titled President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tapped' before election victory.

US President Donald Trump has hit out at Barack Obama accusing his predecessor of having his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower. Posting on Twitter, Mr Trump hailed it as a "new low" and claimed this had occurred in October shortly before his presidential election victory.

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
It never ends, does it?

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 10 hrs ago
It's to take out the trash at the White House

Trapped-Trump

Bayside, NY

#3 10 hrs ago
This is Trump telling his surrogates, especially Jeff Sessions, to be careful about what they say from now on because Obama's Homeland Security has them on tapes and the "corrupt Media" may have access to those tapes.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
It's to take out the trash at the White House
Correction: It's time to take out the trash at the White House

davy

Colby, KS

#5 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Correction: It's time to take out the trash at the White House
the trash was taken out on Jan. 20th

AmericanWomyn

Louisville, CO

#7 9 hrs ago
President Obama did NOT wiretap tRampTower. tRump has a BlackPeople Ban in place there. The only bugs @ tRamp Tower are the crotch-critters Melania breeds in her stanky g-strings.

Perjurer-In-Chie f

Bayside, NY

#8 9 hrs ago
davy wrote:
the trash was taken out on Jan. 20th
The Russians are coming!

One man's trash is another man's treasure... Can we, can, can, can.... we all get along????
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 8 hrs ago
Fake news from our so-called "president"

SAD!!

Obama_Boomerang

Bayside, NY

#10 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Fake news from our so-called "president"

SAD!!
With the help of Fox News, Trump and then Russian Orlie Taitz have initiated fake Birther stories:
"Orly Taitz has been arguing for years that President Barack Obama produced fraudulent documents about his background."

Trump sent Russian spies to Hawaii to dig dirt on Obama and they came up empty handed.

_While the Russian could not substantiate his racist allegations, Trump, crook, never recanted his original fake news....

Obama's supporters will attempt to officially get Trump on perjury charges for something....

anonymous

New York, NY

#11 8 hrs ago
Trapped-Trump wrote:
This is Trump telling his surrogates, especially Jeff Sessions, to be careful about what they say from now on because Obama's Homeland Security has them on tapes and the "corrupt Media" may have access to those tapes.
I'm rather surprised that they didn't assume this was the case years ago. Well, it's not smart to just talk to the media like they were your own private message service anyway.

Well, we have a problem if Homeland Security isn't ready to work with the new boss. It's still a problem if they aren't because they were probably blackmailing everyone else, including Obama, since that option was available to them. Probably have the media tap dancing for them too.

Far too early to be taking sides on this.

Zeech

Eldorado, IL

#12 8 hrs ago
another conspiracy theory from our paranoid commander in chief.

Resist and Persist

United States

#13 7 hrs ago
tRump is absolutely batshytt crazy. The Insane Stain is barking mad. NO president can order wiretaps; regulations are in place to prohibit any such procedure. FACT CHECK....It should now be quite apparent to ANY human with an IQ over 70 that demented donny REALLY is a nutcase. DO NOT be distracted by his sideshow; keep watching his other hand (the one behind his back); it will lead US to the REAL truth about tRump, his goons, & the Russia & big $$$ connections.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,691

Location hidden
#14 7 hrs ago
Oh, Comrade tRump, you wonderfully batshit crazy bastard! You are the gift that keeps on giving!

More popcorn!!!

indivisibleguide -com

Phoenix, AZ

#15 7 hrs ago
Resist and Persist wrote:
tRump is absolutely batshytt crazy. The Insane Stain is barking mad. NO president can order wiretaps; regulations are in place to prohibit any such procedure. FACT CHECK....It should now be quite apparent to ANY human with an IQ over 70 that demented donny REALLY is a nutcase. DO NOT be distracted by his sideshow; keep watching his other hand (the one behind his back); it will lead US to the REAL truth about tRump, his goons, & the Russia & big $$$ connections.
Bigly!
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,253

Location hidden
#16 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm rather surprised that they didn't assume this was the case years ago. Well, it's not smart to just talk to the media like they were your own private message service anyway.

Well, we have a problem if Homeland Security isn't ready to work with the new boss. It's still a problem if they aren't because they were probably blackmailing everyone else, including Obama, since that option was available to them. Probably have the media tap dancing for them too.

Far too early to be taking sides on this.
Taking into account that Trump is a pathological liar, I'm willing to take sides.
I hope Obama will speak out on this and other issues. HIs voice is sorely needed now.

Please everybody, take another look at the 25th amendment.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,060

NYC

#17 5 hrs ago
Clearly, Obama is a Mozlem Bother scholar of Madrassa in Indonesia who represents the Mozlem Brotherhood agenda of death and destruction and converting America to the new ISIS Caliphate under Shariya laws using all means to undermine America and the rule of law. The wire-tapping of Trump phone by Obama and his White House before the elections in 2016 is a major lawbreaking by Obama which aimed at pushing undemocratic victory of Hillary and the Democratic Party in the elections by false means. Undoubtedly, the attacks on Jewish cemeteries and warning against Jewish institutions are part of global war led by the Mozlem Brotherhood, Iran and ISIS caliphate against Israel and the Jewish people after Trump showed his great support of Israel and intent to move US Embassy to Jerusalem. ISIS war is a Trump war because Mozlem brother scholar Obama, Hillary and the Democratic Party under Mozlem Brother Keith Ellison are for ISIS against trump and against Israel. The liberal Democrats are pathetic America-hating and anti-Semitic losers cannot get it about the big time defeat of Hillary and the Clinton Foundation that is not getting any more donations for pay to play. They tried to blame it all on Russian intervention in the elections but they cannot get any evidence whatsoever, including New York Times liars Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman who get leaks from the Obama regime in the Intelligence. Nevertheless, FBI Comey would not work for the liberal crooks of CNN and Washington Post who seek to bring down the Trump successful presidency and successful agenda against the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS. Trump defeating ISIS caliphate and the Iranian regime nukes means destruction of the Democratic party that built its future on the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs against Israel which means another defeat in the coming elections of 2018 and Democrats losing more than 10 Senators to the GOP, leading to their collapse and loss of political power and lots of millions of money in bribes and Quid Pro quo for Hillary Clinton. The news about the Iranian Mozlem brother Valerie Jarrett coming to live together with Mozlem brother scholar Obama and his wife Michele in their Washington DC Estate means more riots of the Obama Organized Black Panthers of Farrakhan and Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter cop killers that are financed by George Soros and ISIS terrorists sympathizers who are behind the attacks on Jewish cemeteries to punish Israel for its cooperation with President Donald Trump against Iran and ISIS caliphate.

anonymous

New York, NY

#19 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Taking into account that Trump is a pathological liar, I'm willing to take sides.
I hope Obama will speak out on this and other issues. HIs voice is sorely needed now.

Please everybody, take another look at the 25th amendment.
Trump's a pathological trash talker and uses every chance he can to provide misinformation when he isn't acting in an official capacity. The problem is, it is easy to conclude that he is always acting in an official capacity. I'm not really sure what that means legally, but other than when under oath, it might not mean much at all.

Seriously though, has ANYone in Washington NOT ever been considered a pathological liar?

Really! In my humble POV, this is just poor entertainment and possibly an unconventional fishing expedition to find out what others have on their minds. People do dumb things in front of cameras. It's kind of a test of wills here. Nothing is destiny yet but as I see it, Trump is on solid footing because he's spent years developing his mud wrestling technique. The liberals have everything to lose if they even once try to go macho and abandon being subordinate to the matriarchy.

Where Trump stands to lose is to betray his voters by ignoring the jobs issue in favor of his cute little chess game. Bullying illegals is easy. Bullying stockholders is what needs done though.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#20 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>Taking into account that Trump is a pathological liar, I'm willing to take sides.
I hope Obama will speak out on this and other issues. HIs voice is sorely needed now.

Please everybody, take another look at the 25th amendment.
Obama could fly around the sky writing letters with smoke from his butt and no one would notice.

25th amendment what a desperate Loser.
Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#21 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>
I hope Obama will speak out on this and other issues. HIs voice is sorely needed now...
MAAYBE...if you click those ruby slippers together three times you can join him back in Kansas..or Hawaii.....or Indonesia
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#22 5 hrs ago
President Trump is probably right. He usually is right.

