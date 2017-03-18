Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at Mexican border
The Trump administration wants to build a 30-foot-high border wall that looks good from the north side and is difficult to climb or cut through, according to a pair of contract notices posted to a government website further detailing President Donald Trump's promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" at the Mexican border. The notices were made public late Friday by Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security Department agency that will oversee the project and eventually patrol and maintain the wall.
#1 4 hrs ago
I'm still waiting for a compelling reason why that wall would make the slightest difference preventing terrorist attacks, other than this one guy, who knows nothing, is insisting on it. The fact is, you are far more likely to die from lack of access to affordable health care than from an attack by Islamic terrorists. So what do you really prefer ... restricted air travel, a f-ing wall or adequate health care?
#3 3 hrs ago
8 Hey Spook, terrorists can come accross the border any time. It will make it harder for them plus millions of illegals that want to sponge off of us.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,089
NYC
#5 2 hrs ago
Trump is right to keep illegal criminals and terrorists on the other side of the wall by socialistic Merkel who pay only half of what Germany should pay for NATO wants open borders all over the world for the ISIS terrorists to destroy America and Europe. Undoubtedly, President Trump could not reach to agreements with German Chancellor Merkel on major issues including fighting ISI caliphate terrorists that Merkel allows into Germany disguised as refugees when Trump is seeking a ban on refugees and extreme vetting. Merkel open border policy with Middle Eastern refugees with infiltrated terrorists is not acceptable for Trump but Merkel will not admit mistakes done before her efforts to be re-elected German coming elections. Germany has strong relations with the Iranian regime and his nukes for which Germany provides important parts and technical support. Germany as the richest country in Europe has 1,2% of its budget on security which is less than 2% of US, which explains why Germany did not pay its share to NATO and Merkel refuse to agree on how much more money Germany will pay including for retroactive debt of years . Germany is angry on Trump plan to border tax for German companies who build cars in Mexico and sell them in America including Mercedes Benz and WW. As a result of major disagreements with Merkel who would not accept Trump new initiative in the Middle east against ISIS and Iranian nukes and with border tax and more money for NATO, Trump refused to have Â‘shaking handsÂ’ picture with Merkel which tells it all.
