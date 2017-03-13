Poop scooper gets probation for using fake IDs, badges
A man whose company scoops up pet poop has been placed on probation for two years and fined $500 for buying fake Secret Service identification cards and badges online to impress women on a dating site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|southern at heart
|698
|Constituent tells McConnell: 'I'll sit down and...
|1 min
|No job
|72
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|4 min
|huntcoyotes
|94
|Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ...
|5 min
|Retribution
|63
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|Trump your President
|6,642
|Kenny: US citizenship moves should be open to -...
|23 min
|anonymous
|21
|Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ...
|28 min
|former democrat
|5
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|47 min
|PoliciaFederal
|154
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,505,839
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|238,804
|
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|7 hr
|Injudgement
|564
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC