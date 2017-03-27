Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency. But they're more upbeat about at least one critical area: his handling of the economy.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
827
Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Move along folks, this is just another AP story that is as fake as Hillary's I'm for the people ploy.
#2 10 hrs ago
Can we take a poll on what we think of the press?
I vote "The equivalent of a transgender, cuckold, disease ridden, brain damaged, chimp that just won't shut up."
#3 9 hrs ago
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency.
Tired of winning yet?
#4 9 hrs ago
your approval is not needed.
tired of whining yet?
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,470
#5 8 hrs ago
Unfortunately for the left, as long as the economy is humming along and people have jobs and money, they'll grin and bear everything else.
#6 8 hrs ago
More fake polls and fake news.
#7 8 hrs ago
The media is wrong here..their approval is much lower
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,921
Location hidden
#8 5 hrs ago
That is no way to talk about your president!
#9 2 hrs ago
I have to agree 100%
#10 2 hrs ago
Oh, I thought it was about 'LittleBitch' Code Talker.
Oops,
#11 2 hrs ago
Been humming along for years.
Or is this a magical 60 day turn around?
#12 2 hrs ago
Can't you read, Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump.
It's you fuzzy red hat wearing anti-Americans Losers who approve of the Rat Fink Donald Trump
He has a date with a US Marines Corps Firing Squad up coming.
It's SAVE YOURSELF!! time in Washington D.C.
#13 2 hrs ago
You're 100% correct. That's why they didn't come out to vote.
But were you looking for more in a capitalist society?
#14 2 hrs ago
I voted for trump because I thought he was funny. But, I've learned that the joke is now on me and the other trumpoids who voted for him. I hope he's impeached and thrown out office.
Since: Oct 14
1,310
Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
Click your heels three times Dorothy, and you'll be transported to the land of truth.
For Trumptards, that will be Breitbart News!
#17 1 hr ago
Looks like the Hillary Loser Stampede has a flat tire.
Send for the tow truck.
