Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, excep...

Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy

There are 16 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 13 hrs ago, titled Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency. But they're more upbeat about at least one critical area: his handling of the economy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

827

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Move along folks, this is just another AP story that is as fake as Hillary's I'm for the people ploy.

Judged:

5

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
Can we take a poll on what we think of the press?

I vote "The equivalent of a transgender, cuckold, disease ridden, brain damaged, chimp that just won't shut up."

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#3 9 hrs ago
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency.

Tired of winning yet?

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#4 9 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's overall performance two months into his presidency.

Tired of winning yet?
your approval is not needed.

tired of whining yet?

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,470

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 8 hrs ago
Unfortunately for the left, as long as the economy is humming along and people have jobs and money, they'll grin and bear everything else.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Pravda

Houston, TX

#6 8 hrs ago
More fake polls and fake news.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dead Mothers Club

Baltimore, MD

#7 8 hrs ago
The media is wrong here..their approval is much lower

Judged:

5

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,921

Location hidden
#8 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Can we take a poll on what we think of the press?

I vote "The equivalent of a transgender, cuckold, disease ridden, brain damaged, chimp that just won't shut up."
That is no way to talk about your president!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Can we take a poll on what we think of "Code Talker"?
I vote "The equivalent of a transgender, cuckold, disease ridden, brain damaged, chimp that just won't shut up."
I have to agree 100%

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#10 2 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>That is no way to talk about your president!
Oh, I thought it was about 'LittleBitch' Code Talker.

Oops,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#11 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Unfortunately for the left, as long as the economy is humming along and people have jobs and money, they'll grin and bear everything else.
Been humming along for years.

Or is this a magical 60 day turn around?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 2 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

your approval is not needed.

tired of whining yet?
Can't you read, Most Americans disapprove of Donald Trump.

It's you fuzzy red hat wearing anti-Americans Losers who approve of the Rat Fink Donald Trump

He has a date with a US Marines Corps Firing Squad up coming.

It's SAVE YOURSELF!! time in Washington D.C.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Unfortunately for the left, as long as the economy is humming along and people have jobs and money, they'll grin and bear everything else.
You're 100% correct. That's why they didn't come out to vote.

But were you looking for more in a capitalist society?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CodeTalker

Morristown, NJ

#14 2 hrs ago
I voted for trump because I thought he was funny. But, I've learned that the joke is now on me and the other trumpoids who voted for him. I hope he's impeached and thrown out office.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,310

Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Move along folks, this is just another AP story that is as fake as Hillary's I'm for the people ploy.
Click your heels three times Dorothy, and you'll be transported to the land of truth.

For Trumptards, that will be Breitbart News!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#17 1 hr ago
Looks like the Hillary Loser Stampede has a flat tire.

Send for the tow truck.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Guru 239,842
News Texas Dem enters Cruz fight, saying state needs... 4 min Marine Corp Pat 3
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min NotSoDivineMsM 262,952
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min Logic Analysis 25,321
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Julia 1,510,879
News US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre... 17 min Marine Corp Pat 84
News Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats Trump th... 33 min Retribution 55
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 2 hr ROGER DODGER 59
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC