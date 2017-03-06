Poll: Americans divided on admitting ...

Poll: Americans divided on admitting refugees

Poll: Americans divided on admitting refugees

Where immigrants are concerned, James Wright is OK with people who are here legally, as well as illegally - if they haven't committed crimes. But turn the talk specifically to the risks and benefits of admitting refugees to the U.S., and the New Jersey resident gives a fraught sigh.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
More polls.

Q: Do you believe in freedom? A: See? Benefits outweigh risks!

Try: Q: Do you want better jobs? A: No excuses for creating a security burden that costs taxpayers while taking jobs away. WHEN, not if, the working class are working optimally, we can invest in controlled immigration.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

370

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
The Associated Mess trying to hide that they are the real fake news source for this boon doggle. AP touts their own poll. Who knew.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,359

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 6 hrs ago
Perfect solution......

Let all these "refugees" be placed in the neighborhoods where all these pro-refugee people live. They want them, they can have them and the rest of us don't have to worry about stuff blowing up in our communities.

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 3 hrs ago
When we get the social security age back to 65 and no worry of losing our benefits Ill be more open to refugees.Right now with job losses and more elderly on foodstamps than ever its foolish to think about bringing any one in.

