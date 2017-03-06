Poll: Americans divided on admitting refugees
There are 4 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 9 hrs ago, titled Poll: Americans divided on admitting refugees. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Where immigrants are concerned, James Wright is OK with people who are here legally, as well as illegally - if they haven't committed crimes. But turn the talk specifically to the risks and benefits of admitting refugees to the U.S., and the New Jersey resident gives a fraught sigh.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
More polls.
Q: Do you believe in freedom? A: See? Benefits outweigh risks!
Try: Q: Do you want better jobs? A: No excuses for creating a security burden that costs taxpayers while taking jobs away. WHEN, not if, the working class are working optimally, we can invest in controlled immigration.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
370
Location hidden
|
#2 7 hrs ago
The Associated Mess trying to hide that they are the real fake news source for this boon doggle. AP touts their own poll. Who knew.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,359
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Perfect solution......
Let all these "refugees" be placed in the neighborhoods where all these pro-refugee people live. They want them, they can have them and the rest of us don't have to worry about stuff blowing up in our communities.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
When we get the social security age back to 65 and no worry of losing our benefits Ill be more open to refugees.Right now with job losses and more elderly on foodstamps than ever its foolish to think about bringing any one in.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 critically hurt as car strikes marching band ...
|1 min
|ThomasA
|3
|Trump Accuses Obama of Tapping Phones During El...
|1 min
|Retribution
|169
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,502,651
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|8 min
|kuda
|1,906
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|8 min
|the silent majority
|180
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|413,980
|Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath'
|12 min
|Ms Sassy
|464
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|37 min
|Whoop there it is
|211
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|41 min
|tronic
|21,923
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|293
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC