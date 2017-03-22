Police officer and three people shot dead in Wisconsin
Terrorist on the rampage: Chilling footage shows London terror attacker's car speeding along the pavement of Westminster Bridge as one terrified woman JUMPS into the River Thames Now anonymous officials accuse Trump aides of co-ordinating with Russians and giving them the 'thumbs up' - as Congress intel chiefs go to war over 'incidental' snooping that may have picked Donald's personal calls Intelligence chiefs in Congress go to war as Republican says U.S. spies scooped up info on Trump and Democrat insists proof of Trump-Russia ties is 'not circumstantial' Operation ditch Paul Manafort: Now White House says Putin-linked campaign chair was just 'hired to count delegates' and Trump's no more responsible for his old clients than who he played with in the sandbox Trump claims he's been 'somewhat' vindicated after Republican intel committee chair says the Obama administration WAS ... (more)
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|4 min
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump may have been monitored, says House intel...
|7 min
|Christians In Na...
|29
|Gay Skype !!
|12 min
|jakejohnson192
|55
|Reporter Goes Where Liberal Media Won't, Asks S...
|14 min
|slick willie expl...
|31
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|18 min
|slick willie expl...
|536
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|Limbertwig
|261,373
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|24 min
|Aura Mytha
|220,509
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|32 min
|DR X
|107
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,507,790
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Coffee Party
|239,228
|
