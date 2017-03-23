Police identify pilot killed in fiery plane crash in Georgia
There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Police identify pilot killed in fiery plane crash in Georgia. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA investigate the cause of the crash of a Cessna Citation I, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga. The small plane crashed into a suburban Atlanta neighborhood Friday evening, killing the pilot and setting a house ablaze, officials said.
#1 10 hrs ago
hope the house makes it
#2 8 hrs ago
Let's start every morning off with a JOBS report and not mundane local news.
