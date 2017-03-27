O'Reilly says he's distracted by cong...

O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig

There are 11 comments on the Daily Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig." He said that during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives.

too much

Center Line, MI

#1 7 hrs ago
O'Reilly is right.

davy

Colby, KS

#2 7 hrs ago
wig looks like she picked up roadkill and wore it

Hillary got thumped

Beloit, WI

#3 6 hrs ago
I like mister O's style.Cummings could borrow that wig for the next inauguration he boycotts.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 5 hrs ago
O'Really . . . the legend in his own mind :-)

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#5 5 hrs ago
Hilarious and FUNNY !!! but O'Reily IS RIGHT !! she deserves NO RESPECT as she provides none to her and our President Trump, SHAME SHAME ......maxi pad.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,297

Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
I would have thought he'd be too busy groping all the females on Faux News now that his buddy Roger got canned.

too much

Center Line, MI

#7 5 hrs ago
I keep waiting for a squirrel to pop out of that wig.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 3 hrs ago
Funny how's he's never distracted by a spray-tan or a toupee.

Seems men in wigs and make up are more his thing.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Funny how's he's never distracted by a spray-tan or a toupee.

Seems men in wigs and make up are more his thing.
The spay-tan guy is the right color
Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

4,001

California

#10 1 hr ago
Poor Bill just hasn't been the same boy since he got busted trying to loofa-seduce his own employee, then got his kids taken away by the Courts, and then was publicly-rebuked for strangling his own ex-wife in front of his ex-children.

Maybe his next book will be "Finding My Manhood."

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#11 23 min ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Poor Bill just hasn't been the same boy since he got busted trying to loofa-seduce his own employee, then got his kids taken away by the Courts, and then was publicly-rebuked for strangling his own ex-wife in front of his ex-children.
Maybe his next book will be "Finding My Manhood."
Speaking of finding one's manhood... elsewhere, you complain about someone focusing your common ad hominems at you. Here, you not only repeat your common personal attacks, but use false slander and libel to do it. What a lousy intellect you are... hiding your pathetic cowardice and perversion with more opposites of your whining and sniveling recreance.

