O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig
There are 11 comments on the Daily Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig." He said that during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives.
#1 7 hrs ago
O'Reilly is right.
#2 7 hrs ago
wig looks like she picked up roadkill and wore it
#3 6 hrs ago
I like mister O's style.Cummings could borrow that wig for the next inauguration he boycotts.
#4 5 hrs ago
O'Really . . . the legend in his own mind :-)
#5 5 hrs ago
Hilarious and FUNNY !!! but O'Reily IS RIGHT !! she deserves NO RESPECT as she provides none to her and our President Trump, SHAME SHAME ......maxi pad.
Since: Oct 14
1,297
Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
I would have thought he'd be too busy groping all the females on Faux News now that his buddy Roger got canned.
#7 5 hrs ago
I keep waiting for a squirrel to pop out of that wig.
#8 3 hrs ago
Funny how's he's never distracted by a spray-tan or a toupee.
Seems men in wigs and make up are more his thing.
#9 2 hrs ago
The spay-tan guy is the right color
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
4,001
California
#10 1 hr ago
Poor Bill just hasn't been the same boy since he got busted trying to loofa-seduce his own employee, then got his kids taken away by the Courts, and then was publicly-rebuked for strangling his own ex-wife in front of his ex-children.
Maybe his next book will be "Finding My Manhood."
#11 23 min ago
Speaking of finding one's manhood... elsewhere, you complain about someone focusing your common ad hominems at you. Here, you not only repeat your common personal attacks, but use false slander and libel to do it. What a lousy intellect you are... hiding your pathetic cowardice and perversion with more opposites of your whining and sniveling recreance.
