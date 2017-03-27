There are on the Daily Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig." He said that during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives.

