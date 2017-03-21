Oklahoma state senator plans to resig...

Oklahoma state senator plans to resign following child prostitution charges, attorney says

There are 17 comments on the Fox News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma state senator plans to resign following child prostitution charges, attorney says.

A Republican state senator facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy plans to resign his seat by Wednesday evening, his attorney said. Attorney Ed Blau said Monday night he'd recently been retained by Sen. Ralph Shortey and that it was premature to comment on the charges until he had more time to discuss the case with his client.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Do you think?
RushFan666

#2 9 hrs ago
Just another in a long list of sad stories coming from the Family Values Party.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#3 8 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Just another in a long list of sad stories coming from the Family Values Party.
True, it is obvious he is and was a liberals in sheeple clothing.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#4 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Do you think?
More likely he will lay low for awhile and officially call himself a democrat and use this incident to get elected, sounds like he was a RINO, it was the only way he could get elected, expect him to be moving soon, will the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary campaign for him?

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#5 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Just another in a long list of sad stories coming from the Family Values Party.
A local Democratic leader was found in a motel in Indy with a teen black youth, it is not about the party.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#6 6 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
More likely he will lay low for awhile and officially call himself a democrat and use this incident to get elected, sounds like he was a RINO, it was the only way he could get elected, expect him to be moving soon, will the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary campaign for him?
Once you go demo, you never go back.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 6 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Once you go demo, you never go back.
Very true.

RushFan666

#8 5 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
More likely he will lay low for awhile and officially call himself a democrat and use this incident to get elected, sounds like he was a RINO, it was the only way he could get elected, expect him to be moving soon, will the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary campaign for him?
Nope, the truth is that he will soon be standing in front of a bank of microphones claiming that he has turned his life back over to Christ and has seen the err of his ways. Being therefor forgiven by the highest of all authorities, he will go on to continue spouting Christian Values.

Until caught again.

RushFan666

#9 5 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Once you go demo, you never go back.
That's not a very Christian attitude.

BHM5267

#10 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Nope, the truth is that he will soon be standing in front of a bank of microphones claiming that he has turned his life back over to Christ and has seen the err of his ways. Being therefor forgiven by the highest of all authorities, he will go on to continue spouting Christian Values.

Until caught again.
He'd be better off claiming he has an "illness" and needs help..... particularly help from a GOVERNMENT PROGRAM, then watch the left fawn all over him. I mean c'mon, that's what a tolerant and accepting lefty would do, right?

Trumptard Abandonment

Baltimore, MD

#11 4 hrs ago
Another GOPedo

RushFan666

#16 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
He'd be better off claiming he has an "illness" and needs help..... particularly help from a GOVERNMENT PROGRAM, then watch the left fawn all over him. I mean c'mon, that's what a tolerant and accepting lefty would do, right?
Actually, aside from the whole "I'm Saved" defense, his next option would be to hook up with Michelle Bachmann's hubby for a little of that good old Pray Me Straight Therapy. I don't think that the Vatican is going to hide him out!

BHM5267

#17 3 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Actually, aside from the whole "I'm Saved" defense, his next option would be to hook up with Michelle Bachmann's hubby for a little of that good old Pray Me Straight Therapy. I don't think that the Vatican is going to hide him out!
Or he could just "apologize", that seems to work for every left winger who gets caught with their proverbial pants down. If that doesn't work, he could always steal a page from the Clintons and attack the accuser.

RushFan666

#19 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Or he could just "apologize", that seems to work for every left winger who gets caught with their proverbial pants down. If that doesn't work, he could always steal a page from the Clintons and attack the accuser.
Attack the accuser? Like the typical Reich-Winger does.

We've been told over and over again how the conservatives are the party of all thing morally good and decent. Yet when another one of the tribe gets caught in a compromising position, and when that position is pointed out, its time to pull out the "But the liberals do it Card".

Just admit that conservatives are no better or no worse than liberals.

The truth shall set you free!

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#20 1 hr ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Nope, the truth is that he will soon be standing in front of a bank of microphones claiming that he has turned his life back over to Christ and has seen the err of his ways. Being therefor forgiven by the highest of all authorities, he will go on to continue spouting Christian Values.

Until caught again.
Very unlikely, as a good alt-leftist democrat he will need your support when he says he didn't do anything wrong, love isn't wrong, come on, this will get him elected governor in a blue state cupcake.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#21 1 hr ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Or he could just "apologize", that seems to work for every left winger who gets caught with their proverbial pants down. If that doesn't work, he could always steal a page from the Clintons and attack the accuser.
With the background he had he wasn't a republican by any stretch of the imagination, he was a good alt-leftist in a red district that wanted to get elected.

Now that the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary is out of work I'm sure she'd be happy to trash the victim and destroy him for donations to the Clinton family criminal foundation.

Funny watching how torn the alt-leftists get, deep down they believe this behavior is normal.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#22 1 hr ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Attack the accuser? Like the typical Reich-Winger does.

We've been told over and over again how the conservatives are the party of all thing morally good and decent. Yet when another one of the tribe gets caught in a compromising position, and when that position is pointed out, its time to pull out the "But the liberals do it Card".

Just admit that conservatives are no better or no worse than liberals.

The truth shall set you free!
Guess we're still waiting for the first one to be caught in a compromising position, so far only alt-leftists calling themselves republicans.

Try again pookie

