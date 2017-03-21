There are on the Fox News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma state senator plans to resign following child prostitution charges, attorney says. In it, Fox News reports that:

A Republican state senator facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy plans to resign his seat by Wednesday evening, his attorney said. Attorney Ed Blau said Monday night he'd recently been retained by Sen. Ralph Shortey and that it was premature to comment on the charges until he had more time to discuss the case with his client.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.