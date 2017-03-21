Oklahoma state senator plans to resign following child prostitution charges, attorney says
There are 17 comments on the Fox News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma state senator plans to resign following child prostitution charges, attorney says. In it, Fox News reports that:
A Republican state senator facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy plans to resign his seat by Wednesday evening, his attorney said. Attorney Ed Blau said Monday night he'd recently been retained by Sen. Ralph Shortey and that it was premature to comment on the charges until he had more time to discuss the case with his client.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Do you think?
|
Since: Oct 14
1,260
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Just another in a long list of sad stories coming from the Family Values Party.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
586
Location hidden
|
#3 8 hrs ago
True, it is obvious he is and was a liberals in sheeple clothing.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4 6 hrs ago
More likely he will lay low for awhile and officially call himself a democrat and use this incident to get elected, sounds like he was a RINO, it was the only way he could get elected, expect him to be moving soon, will the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary campaign for him?
|
#5 6 hrs ago
A local Democratic leader was found in a motel in Indy with a teen black youth, it is not about the party.
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Once you go demo, you never go back.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Very true.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,260
Location hidden
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Nope, the truth is that he will soon be standing in front of a bank of microphones claiming that he has turned his life back over to Christ and has seen the err of his ways. Being therefor forgiven by the highest of all authorities, he will go on to continue spouting Christian Values.
Until caught again.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,260
Location hidden
|
#9 5 hrs ago
That's not a very Christian attitude.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,424
|
#10 5 hrs ago
He'd be better off claiming he has an "illness" and needs help..... particularly help from a GOVERNMENT PROGRAM, then watch the left fawn all over him. I mean c'mon, that's what a tolerant and accepting lefty would do, right?
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Another GOPedo
|
Since: Oct 14
1,260
Location hidden
|
#16 4 hrs ago
Actually, aside from the whole "I'm Saved" defense, his next option would be to hook up with Michelle Bachmann's hubby for a little of that good old Pray Me Straight Therapy. I don't think that the Vatican is going to hide him out!
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,424
|
#17 3 hrs ago
Or he could just "apologize", that seems to work for every left winger who gets caught with their proverbial pants down. If that doesn't work, he could always steal a page from the Clintons and attack the accuser.
|
Since: Oct 14
1,260
Location hidden
|
#19 2 hrs ago
Attack the accuser? Like the typical Reich-Winger does.
We've been told over and over again how the conservatives are the party of all thing morally good and decent. Yet when another one of the tribe gets caught in a compromising position, and when that position is pointed out, its time to pull out the "But the liberals do it Card".
Just admit that conservatives are no better or no worse than liberals.
The truth shall set you free!
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#20 1 hr ago
Very unlikely, as a good alt-leftist democrat he will need your support when he says he didn't do anything wrong, love isn't wrong, come on, this will get him elected governor in a blue state cupcake.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#21 1 hr ago
With the background he had he wasn't a republican by any stretch of the imagination, he was a good alt-leftist in a red district that wanted to get elected.
Now that the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary is out of work I'm sure she'd be happy to trash the victim and destroy him for donations to the Clinton family criminal foundation.
Funny watching how torn the alt-leftists get, deep down they believe this behavior is normal.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#22 1 hr ago
Guess we're still waiting for the first one to be caught in a compromising position, so far only alt-leftists calling themselves republicans.
Try again pookie
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 min
|Dalai Lama
|1,139
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,507,326
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Uncle Tab
|260,997
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,172
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|WelbyMD
|7,277
|County to help Mexico educate immigrants on rights
|6 min
|o see the light
|1
|Republicans pick Ryan for speaker; House passes... (Oct '15)
|7 min
|Grecian Formula 16
|31
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|11 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|368
|DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|101
|Gay Skype !!
|3 hr
|poly808boy
|44
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC