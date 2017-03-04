Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Mus...

Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'

There are 10 comments on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat your wife?'. In it, Fox News reports that:

An Oklahoma lawmaker who once likened Islam to a cancer has handed out a form asking Muslims to answer questions that include, "Do you beat your wife?" Republican state Rep. John Bennett's office distributed the questionnaire this past week as the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations organized its annual Muslim Day at the Capitol. Bennett told Muslims who wanted to see him at the Capitol to fill out the form.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,026

The Left Coast

#1 13 hrs ago
The question is not do you beat your women, the question is, do you believe you have the right to beat your women.

"Men have authority over women because God has made the one superior to the other. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and forsake them in beds apart, and beat them." Quran 4:34,

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan _ the real one

Dallas, TX

#3 12 hrs ago
Occasionally it may be necessary.
Buth husband should make sure there are no visible bruises, to outsiders.

This is very important.

---

Please ignore the fake Khans.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
News Flash

Beverly, MA

#4 10 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The question is not do you beat your women, the question is, do you believe you have the right to beat your women.

"Men have authority over women because God has made the one superior to the other. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and forsake them in beds apart, and beat them." Quran 4:34,
Domestic violence in the United States isn't limited to one group of people.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#5 10 hrs ago
Khan _ the real one wrote:
Occasionally it may be necessary.
Buth husband should make sure there are no visible bruises, to outsiders.

This is very important.

---

Please ignore the fake Khans.
That is not a real Khan.
And it has become very evident now that my responses which are honest and real are hitting their raw nerve, and they feel very frustrated that they cannot come up with any logic to response to my defense of Islam and Muslims.

The divorce rate in America is about 60%.

Marriages are made in Heaven and divorces are made in America. Sometimes it is the man's fault and sometimes it is the women's fault. The estranged and abused American wife sometimes finds a hit man to kill her husband or takes off with another man. Sometimes the husband does the same thing.

However, if you can find a good Jewish attorney with lots of connections, he will defend you like hell and make the innocent party look very guilty.

There is a Masjid in the state of Georgia, where a lot of emotionally and physically abused American women come to speak to the Imam to receive emotional healing with a request to convert them to be Muslim.

A lot of agencies are being financed with billions of $s in America to spread outrageous negative and destructive propoganda against Islam and Muslims. But such people do not realize that God will punish them for such evil activity and finally they would burn in hellfire.

They do not realize that no matter what they do, the final victory belongs to Islam.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Faith Michigan

“Support The Police”

Since: Jun 16

5,791

Michigan

#6 10 hrs ago
The reason the muslim divorce rate is low is because if muslim "men" find themselves in bad marriages, they simply kill their wives and get a few more new wives.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#7 10 hrs ago
News Flash wrote:
<quoted text>

Domestic violence in the United States isn't limited to one group of people.
There is a surge in killings of spouses and children first by the husband and then the husband murderer finally kills himself after killing the whole family.

Just go on Internet and find out.

It is very heart breaking. What did the innocent children do ???
Islam is the only religion which puts a great emphasis on civilized family values. Respect of elders, love for children and true and honest love of a spouse is mandatory in Islam.
Only Islam can solidify and unite the families in America. Islam teaches a sense of tolerance and forgiveness in a marriage relationship.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#8 10 hrs ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
The reason the muslim divorce rate is low is because if muslim "men" find themselves in bad marriages, they simply kill their wives and get a few more new wives.
Mighty poor lie.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Khan

Dallas, TX

#9 10 hrs ago
Khan _ the real one wrote:
Occasionally it may be necessary.
Buth husband should make sure there are no visible bruises, to outsiders.

This is very important.

---

Please ignore the fake Khans.
The above is written by a fake Khan.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

309

Location hidden
#11 57 min ago
News Flash wrote:
<quoted text>

Domestic violence in the United States isn't limited to one group of people.
True in America, assault is a crime. Under Sharia Law it is not.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

309

Location hidden
#12 55 min ago
Faith Michigan wrote:
The reason the muslim divorce rate is low is because if muslim "men" find themselves in bad marriages, they simply kill their wives and get a few more new wives.
I see the Muslim marriage attorney's going broke.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

