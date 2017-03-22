There are on the Darien News-Review story from 9 hrs ago, titled Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

In this Tuesday, May 10, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell appears in court in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reported that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline, giving Sowell until May 15, 2017, to ask the nation's high court to review his case.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.