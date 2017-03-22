Ohio killer has more time for potenti...

Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal

There are 5 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 9 hrs ago, titled Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

In this Tuesday, May 10, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell appears in court in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reported that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline, giving Sowell until May 15, 2017, to ask the nation's high court to review his case.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

612

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Leave it to a liberal judge to grant more time to a killer.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,433

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Leave it to a liberal judge to grant more time to a killer.
Maybe Ohio should have told Kagan he was going to be aborted instead of executed and watched the speed at which it was greenlit.......

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,037

Dump American Eagle

#3 5 hrs ago
And how much time did he give his victim.......?

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,099

The Left Coast

#4 4 hrs ago
Sounds like Kegan decision, I mean Sowell only beat, raped and killed 11 women. She, as a true liberal, would support sentencing him to a few months of supervised therapy and 20 hours community service.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#5 2 hrs ago
I wonder how much this murderer's appeal is costing Ohio taxpayers? Personally I think killers should be executed using the same methods they used on their victims!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho... 1 min spytheweb 6
News Oklahoma state senator plans to resign followin... 3 min Frogface Kate 34
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Joy 1,507,773
News Pomona ditches agreement to house federal priso... 5 min spytheweb 2
News Reporter Goes Where Liberal Media Won't, Asks S... 6 min o see the light 28
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 7 min Rayzor 5
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 7 min jonjedi 523
Gay Skype !! 20 min Jay_car1 54
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 25 min o see the light 119
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min JUST WONDERING 239,222
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC