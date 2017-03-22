Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal
There are 5 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 9 hrs ago, titled Ohio killer has more time for potential Supreme Court appeal.
In this Tuesday, May 10, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell appears in court in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reported that Justice Elena Kagan extended a deadline, giving Sowell until May 15, 2017, to ask the nation's high court to review his case.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Leave it to a liberal judge to grant more time to a killer.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Maybe Ohio should have told Kagan he was going to be aborted instead of executed and watched the speed at which it was greenlit.......
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
|
#3 5 hrs ago
And how much time did he give his victim.......?
|
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Sounds like Kegan decision, I mean Sowell only beat, raped and killed 11 women. She, as a true liberal, would support sentencing him to a few months of supervised therapy and 20 hours community service.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
I wonder how much this murderer's appeal is costing Ohio taxpayers? Personally I think killers should be executed using the same methods they used on their victims!
|
|
|
