Official: Sanders shares blame for minors voting in primary
There are 10 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 12 hrs ago, titled Official: Sanders shares blame for minors voting in primary. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
Wisconsin election officials on Tuesday blamed undertrained poll workers and Sen. Bernie Sanders' social media posts for dozens of instances in which 17-year-olds managed to vote in last year's state presidential primary. A commission report found that as many as 70 teenagers in nearly 30 Wisconsin counties voted illegally in the April election.
#1 10 hrs ago
The Saudi Defense Minister met with President Trump today, and the news media is only interested in clinging to political losers begging forgiveness for voter fraud. And as for Wisconsin, we voted for Donald Trump. And we aren't interested in the losers.
#2 10 hrs ago
And as many as 300,000 eligible voters were purged from Wisconsin voter rolls before this so-called president won by a laughably small margin.
But yeah, 70-17 year olds, oh the humanity!
#3 9 hrs ago
..........
But Trump won. Yes he won. And he did it the American way. Hey "Commie," you seem to object to the American way of doing things. Are you an American citizen? We have a system of democracy here. And if you object to it, get the hell out.
#5 7 hrs ago
More distraction from massive election and voter fraud perpetrated by the democrats and their illegal aliens and zombie voters.
#6 4 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
486
Location hidden
#6 4 hrs ago
Thousands were purged from many states, since they were dead, multiple registrations, illegals and multiple addresses. Your deflection is as worthless as your attempt at posting.
#7 4 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
486
Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
Obama is the proven commie with his family, his memberships, his mentor Davis and Bill Ayers the communist terrorist where Obama lived and initiated his political career as a tool of the left.
#8 4 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
486
Location hidden
#8 4 hrs ago
Sorry, hit the wrong poster. That was to go to the mental midget you responded to.
#9 4 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
486
Location hidden
#9 4 hrs ago
Your biggest distraction is your gerbil having a sleepover
#10 2 hrs ago
Since: Jan 11
1,397
#10 2 hrs ago
Depends on your definition of "eligible". To lefties, anyone who can see over the sign in desk should be "eligible". Citizen? Adult? Shouldn't matter as long as they vote "D", right?
#11 1 hr ago
Since: Jan 11
1,397
#11 1 hr ago
Exactly right. The voter roles are constantly changing and require updates on a regular basis.
If a person moves out of state and is "purged", I'm sure the left will scream about an "eligible" voter being taken off the role.
