Official: Fire still burning hours after Iowa derailment

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,058

The Left Coast

#1 1 hr ago
There have been at least seven significant accidents involving trains hauling ethanol since 2006 that released a combined 2 million gallons of the fuel.

And these trains run directly through our cities. Pipelines are far safer and efficient.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#2 59 min ago
Not to mention I have never heard of a pipeline hitting a car, truck, pedestrian or even an animal. I happen to live less than a mile from a petroleum pipeline and a main freight line both which serve a major petroleum distribution facility just over a mile from my home. The train has killed over 100 people within 25 miles in my lifetime but the pipelines have never killed anybody or had a major leak. Also I have never had to sit in traffic waiting for a pipeline.
THINK

Georgetown, IN

#3 51 min ago
RustyS wrote:
There have been at least seven significant accidents involving trains hauling ethanol since 2006 that released a combined 2 million gallons of the fuel.

And these trains run directly through our cities. Pipelines are far safer and efficient.
If Obama hadn't destroyed their coal revenue they could have bought new baffeled cars that would prevent oil and fuel from shifting so much and causing derailment.
Chicago, IL

