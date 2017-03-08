Official: Fire still burning hours after Iowa derailment
The New York City medical examiner's office will not release the cause and manner of death for Russia's ambassador to the United Nations.
Since: Mar 09
11,058
The Left Coast
#1 1 hr ago
There have been at least seven significant accidents involving trains hauling ethanol since 2006 that released a combined 2 million gallons of the fuel.
And these trains run directly through our cities. Pipelines are far safer and efficient.
#2 59 min ago
Not to mention I have never heard of a pipeline hitting a car, truck, pedestrian or even an animal. I happen to live less than a mile from a petroleum pipeline and a main freight line both which serve a major petroleum distribution facility just over a mile from my home. The train has killed over 100 people within 25 miles in my lifetime but the pipelines have never killed anybody or had a major leak. Also I have never had to sit in traffic waiting for a pipeline.
#3 51 min ago
If Obama hadn't destroyed their coal revenue they could have bought new baffeled cars that would prevent oil and fuel from shifting so much and causing derailment.
