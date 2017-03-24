Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, right, White House...
In a gamble with monumental political stakes, Republicans set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to pursue the rest of his agenda, win or lose. House Speaker Paul Ryan set the showdown for Friday, following a nighttime Capitol meeting at which top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.
It seems to me that the best strategy is to minimize the details of the health plan and leave virtually all the transient economic issues to other laws that can be more flexibly adjusted over time. Some things will always be there like health care for the elderly but it seems to me that you can adjust for unpopular changes by addressing them in new legislation that is bound by time limits.
Really, in the Republican ideal, virtually all Great Society and later social engineering legislation should be pulled back to a time before entitlements became institutional. Analyze the situation and come up with a Constitutional limit to be put on Federal meddling in the redistribution of wealth. It doesn't mean that you can't meddle, it just means that you must regulate it with specific time limits and stated goals.
This is what Republicans do, isn't it? Probably the cornerstone is going to have to be based on either taxing investment income as much as you tax wages, or by eliminating most of income tax and basing taxes on tolls, sales and infrastructure use. If you do the latter, you're pretty much admitting that you can't run government programs competently AND you're gambling on the chance that the public won't go on pogroms against minority communities. Risky but efficient if it works.
How about it Pubbies? It doesn't matter what I say. The question is whether you're dedicated to being leaders of the community or just greedy aristocrats who never have enough. I'm on the side of the working people, not yours. Get over the idea that I'll ever do your dirty deeds for you. You make your choices. You live with the consequences.
Clearly, no American can ever predict what these sold-out for bribe Freedom-for-sale-Caucus fake GOP losers will do if Koch Brothers offer them millions of dollars in cash after voting against the American people interests. The ultimatum to these Freedom Caucus delusional RINO Rebels is from the American people who will throw them out if they betray them after more than seven and half years of smoking mirror type House resolutions under the corrupt crying baby John Boehner that worth nothing whatsoever. The American people never voted for the Freedom Caucus delusional RINO Rebels but they did vote for the repealing of the failed disastrous Obamacare time and again since 2010. Clearly, The Freedom Caucus are greedy and selfish bunch of liars who claim that they fight for better deal for their constituents when the truth is that they are getting bribe and pay for play millions of dollars offered by the Koch corrupt and ugly billionaire Brothers and George Soros and Hillary with the criminal Clinton Foundation of Quid Pro Quo for sabotaging the health care for three hundred twenty million Americans that they cannot care less about when they can get money behind our backs. The Freedom Caucus Delusional Rebels will be thrown out if they mess with the American people and play games while getting bribes from the enemies of America to go against the American people. Trump is right to continue with his agenda if GOP Freedom Caucus will not support the will of the American people.
As usual "reform" has caused more problems than it solved. Rather than working in a diligent bipartisan manor to improve healthcare delivery while decreasing the cost the "reformers" tried to change the entire system from delivery to payment with one complicated and ill conceived piece of legislation. They ignored any input from outside of the Democratic Socialist ideology and the result is that the middle class is suffering while the poor and wealthy benefit. Those that had insurance are paying more and getting less while those that could not afford health insurance are being forced to spend money they don't have or be fined.
I cannot say I support Trumpcare either but the fact is Obamacare is an expensive failure. There is no way the Conservatives are ever going to undo the government take over of healthcare that Obamacare started but they have an opportunity and an obligation to make it work for the benefit of all rather than just creating another bureaucracy that decreases quality and increases costs. The best we can do is create a workable system that limits federal involvement and minimizes the impact on those responsible Americans who have been providing for their families healthcare all along. Neither of those two things concerned the Democrats when they pushed Obamacare on an unwilling public.
You never have a clue. The wealthy despised the ACA, as surcharges on their taxes were largely what paid the ACA subsidies for the poor and lower middle classes. The rich _hated_ it, and that's the R. superstructure made it a priority to wreck Obamacare/ACA even before they could repeal it. Now with the gutting of the ACA the very wealthy get yet another massive tax cut, in addition to the ones Ill Duce Trump has promised them via their regular income tax rates. That's all this battle over the ACA was about - the rich not liking it.(And the information resistant, gullible, right wing base going along with the wealthy's talking points, as ever.)
Also, Medicare and Medicaid have much better expense ratios than private health insurance does. Of course that fact was little help to the ACA since the ACA was merely a government run marketplace for the purchase of private health insurance (with government subsidies and then incentives, i.e., the mandate/tax/levy for not buying in.)
When we finally have Medicare for everyone, everyone will have insurance, and it will cost less than what any for profit insurance company could or would ever offer.
tRumpcare via Paul Ryand
"If you like your cancer, you can keep it!"
