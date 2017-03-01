Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but White House, without...

Obama's intel chief denies wiretappin...

The White House said Sunday that Congress should expand its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election to include President Donald Trump's unverified allegation that former President Barack Obama stepped over the legal line in the campaign. While Trump claimed, without evidence in a series of tweets Saturday, that his predecessor had tapped the telephones at Trump Tower, Obama's director of national intelligence said no such action was carried out against the New York businessman as a candidate or against his campaign.

RustyS

#1 17 hrs ago
Facts will prove it was just a bunch of students upset over a film about Mohammed.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 16 hrs ago
The ball's in your court Mr. Trump. Going to go on asking Congress to fetch tennis balls for you?

Put your facts on the table. You've cashed in your last ounce of credibility otherwise.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 16 hrs ago
Turns out Obama hacked into The Donald's breakfast sausage, The Donald ate the evidence :-/

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,141

Location hidden
#4 16 hrs ago
Police say that they think Obama broke into their office and stole their toilet.

Officers say they have nothing to go on!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 16 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Police say that they think Obama broke into their office and stole their toilet.

Officers say they have nothing to go on!
Don't make throw my poop at you ...:-)

tina anne

"Denying those who deny nature"

Norfolk va

#7 16 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
The ball's in your court Mr. Trump. Going to go on asking Congress to fetch tennis balls for you?

Put your facts on the table. You've cashed in your last ounce of credibility otherwise.
Has he? Or has he just taken the wind out of the Obama sails? You assume that Trump has nothing to put on the table which is a very risky bet considering that there seems to be evidence that the FBI had a warrant. Either way, I doubt the White House would be asking for an investigation if they did not think it would help Trump and hurt Obama. Either way, Obama is going to end up looking like a combination of Carter and Nixon.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 15 hrs ago
tina anne wrote:
<quoted text>

Has he? Or has he just taken the wind out of the Obama sails? You assume that Trump has nothing to put on the table which is a very risky bet considering that there seems to be evidence that the FBI had a warrant. Either way, I doubt the White House would be asking for an investigation if they did not think it would help Trump and hurt Obama. Either way, Obama is going to end up looking like a combination of Carter and Nixon.
LOL!!!

The FBI director just asked the DOJ to reject the so-called president's claims.
tRump's credibility just went to zero.

FBI Director Comey Asked the DoJ to Reject TrumpÂ’s Wiretap Claims
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/fbi-direc...

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#9 15 hrs ago
With Obama's history of meddling in other country's elections and the Obama direction of the Democrat Party to illegally tap and destroy Sanders' campaign and the Obama directed meeting of DOJ head Lynch to meet with Bill Clinton to counter investigations of Hillary's illegal and treasonous email exchanges and the proven collusion between mainstream media in illegal conspiracy with Obama and the Democrats, there is very sufficient grounds to assume Obama's shadow government setup is designed as an illegal coup involving many illegalities, not only illegal phone taps, etc.

White House in CHAOS

Surrey, Canada

#10 15 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Police say that they think Obama broke into their office and stole their toilet.

Officers say they have nothing to go on!
That's terrible!

Jeff Brightone

"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "

NYC

#11 13 hrs ago
The facts are clear and Trump was right to go forward against the effort to commit coup against his presidency by Obama, Valerie Jarrett who is the Iranian in his house, Eric Holder who speaks freely about Mozlem brotherhood terrorist coup against America and Hillary and her Clinton Foundation together with evil anarchist George Soros. Clearly, President Trump has inherited in the WH many of the corrupt anti-American Jihadist Mozlem Brother ObamaÂ’s Left-Over intelligence leakers who work to topple his presidency shoulder to shoulder with the New York Times Thomas Friedman and CNN talk show host Wolf Blitzer. Trump is right to use his recent new intelligence reports that prove that Obama broke the laws time and again while getting support of the Hillary ruled liberal media of pathetic liars led by The New York times, CNN, Washington Post and others. Evidently, President Trump is starting to get good information from his new loyal intelligence in the White House who tell him the truth about many cases of the lawbreaking by Obama and the DOJ AG Loretta Lynch who made the investigation of Hillary bleaching of 33000 e-mails with top secrets of the State Department a joke together with FBI Comey and could not push for a Grand Jury against Hillary. AG Lynch could not care less meeting Bill Clinton on Government aircraft to deal about the Hilary crimes and prevent suing Hillary for lawbreaking. The great patriotic American Law expert lawyer and talk show host Mark Levin checked the FISA which is Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests of Obama and discovered the request of Obama to go after Trump during 2016 by wiretapping his telephones and blaming him for contacting Russian officials. Obama broke the laws going after the GOP candidate secretly which is a major breech of the American constitution. The liberal Democratic Party liars led by the NY Times editors Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman are denying the truth based on new leaks from the FBI chief Comey, taking advantage of the fact that Trump did not provide his detail allegations against Obama wiretapping, know in that Obama still have many loyalists inside the White House that could work for the Obama benefit in many ways. Thanks the Lord for the great president Donald Trump who vowed to drain the swamp of Obama, Hillary and the New York Times and CNN that is dangerous to our national security and must be stopped.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#15 13 hrs ago
Clapper is playing Hillary Clinton type word games. The first requested order, which was unusually denied by the FISA Court, apparently named Trump for surveillance. After rejection and in the final weeks of the Presidential campaign, Obama apparently made another request targeting Trump Tower and some of Trump's campaign workers and associates. Unless the FISA Court is compromised by Democrat Communist sleepers as are many of the Federal agencies, there should be a clear record of such requests. Hillary for jail. Obama for Federal prison.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#16 13 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
The facts are clear and Trump was right to go forward against the effort to commit coup against his presidency by Obama, Valerie Jarrett who is the Iranian in his house, Eric Holder who speaks freely about Mozlem brotherhood terrorist coup against America and Hillary and her Clinton Foundation together with evil anarchist George Soros. Clearly, President Trump has inherited in the WH many of the corrupt anti-American Jihadist Mozlem Brother ObamaÃ‚Â’s Left-Over intelligence leakers who work to topple his presidency shoulder to shoulder with the New York Times Thomas Friedman and CNN talk show host Wolf Blitzer. Trump is right to use his recent new intelligence reports that prove that Obama broke the laws time and again while getting support of the Hillary ruled liberal media of pathetic liars led by The New York times, CNN, Washington Post and others. Evidently, President Trump is starting to get good information from his new loyal intelligence in the White House who tell him the truth about many cases of the lawbreaking by Obama and the DOJ AG Loretta Lynch who made the investigation of Hillary bleaching of 33000 e-mails with top secrets of the State Department a joke together with FBI Comey and could not push for a Grand Jury against Hillary. AG Lynch could not care less meeting Bill Clinton on Government aircraft to deal about the Hilary crimes and prevent suing Hillary for lawbreaking. The great patriotic American Law expert lawyer and talk show host Mark Levin checked the FISA which is Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests of Obama and discovered the request of Obama to go after Trump during 2016 by wiretapping his telephones and blaming him for contacting Russian officials. Obama broke the laws going after the GOP candidate secretly which is a major breech of the American constitution. The liberal Democratic Party liars led by the NY Times editors Thomas Friedman and Paul Krugman are denying the truth based on new leaks from the FBI chief Comey, taking advantage of the fact that Trump did not provide his detail allegations against Obama wiretapping, know in that Obama still have many loyalists inside the White House that could work for the Obama benefit in many ways. Thanks the Lord for the great president Donald Trump who vowed to drain the swamp of Obama, Hillary and the New York Times and CNN that is dangerous to our national security and must be stopped.
People like you are basically wasting our oxygen!

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#17 12 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
People like you are basically wasting our oxygen!
We need to see some real classy behavior from you. You can follow the directions of the former Obama appointed Attorney General of the United States by doing more violence and letting some blood and death flow in the streets. C'mon, you big, grunting ape... instead of ripping off stereos, busting windows and throwing fire bombs, you can follow the REAL Obama and cause some personal pain!

RoxLo

"Stop Child Slavery"

Location hidden
#18 12 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
The ball's in your court Mr. Trump. Going to go on asking Congress to fetch tennis balls for you?

Put your facts on the table. You've cashed in your last ounce of credibility otherwise.
The House Intel Committee will investigate this along with the Russian probe,

RoxLo

"Stop Child Slavery"

Location hidden
#19 12 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
People like you are basically wasting our oxygen!
Your narrative is the one who has some major challenges. If there was no FISA Warrant for the Trump campaign then this means they lacked probable cause. If there was; then Obama and his folks lied.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#20 11 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

We need to see some real classy behavior from you. You can follow the directions of the former Obama appointed Attorney General of the United States by doing more violence and letting some blood and death flow in the streets. C'mon, you big, grunting ape... instead of ripping off stereos, busting windows and throwing fire bombs, you can follow the REAL Obama and cause some personal pain!
Take yourself out to pasture and end it, do us all a favor!

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#21 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Take yourself out to pasture and end it, do us all a favor!
Apparently, you are satisfied with finding out you have been following monsters and criminals.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#22 8 hrs ago
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims: The Evidence Is Overwhelming
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2eu-B5ZNPs

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#23 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama's Police State
Mark Levin PROVES Trump Wiretapping Claims: The Evidence Is Overwhelming
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =q2eu-B5ZNPsXX
Games over for the radical leftists. The Indictments are coming for many Democrats. Liberal heads are going to roll!!!

This is another major battle victory for America.

God Bless President Trump.

And God BLESS America!

CodeTalker

"Watching The Children Rant"

Location hidden
#24 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
The ball's in your court Mr. Trump. Going to go on asking Congress to fetch tennis balls for you?

Put your facts on the table. You've cashed in your last ounce of credibility otherwise.
Where are the liberal facts about Russian involvement?

