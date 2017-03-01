There are on the Canada.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Obama's intel chief denies wiretapping but White House, without.... In it, Canada.com reports that:

The White House said Sunday that Congress should expand its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election to include President Donald Trump's unverified allegation that former President Barack Obama stepped over the legal line in the campaign. While Trump claimed, without evidence in a series of tweets Saturday, that his predecessor had tapped the telephones at Trump Tower, Obama's director of national intelligence said no such action was carried out against the New York businessman as a candidate or against his campaign.

