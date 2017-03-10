There are on the KTEN-TV Denison story from 11 hrs ago, titled Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20 years after death. In it, KTEN-TV Denison reports that:

The rapper was remembered by ... Jury selection is about to get underway in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at... Jury selection is about to get underway in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks. The new chief of the Environmental Protection Agency says he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.