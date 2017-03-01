Nissan faces safety fine in Mississip...

Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms

There are 6 comments on the Daily Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms. In it, Daily Times reports that:

A federal workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. more than $21,000, saying the company's Mississippi plant should have better trained a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,346

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.

But 3 at once is just careless, lol.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

235

Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Better trained?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.

Training won't fix stupid.
Maybe Bernie's new sports car Hillary bought him to back out is a Nissan and he is having blackmail remorse.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,346

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.

But 3 at once is just careless, lol.
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

26,515

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
Better than one at a time 3 times :)

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,115

Location hidden
#6 6 hrs ago
I'm sure that once the current president can find a nominee for the Dept of Labor who hasn't hired illegal aliens and/or failed to pay taxes on those illegal workers, then we won't have to hear stories like this.

Defund OSHA!

Make America Crippled Again!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's A-G accused of 'lying under oath' 1 min Whoop there it is 96
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min dad1 219,683
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min Rico from East Lo... 413,540
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,500,301
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 6 min Tm Cln 21,556
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Gal Bore 63,441
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 11 min Mick 400
News In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's... 26 min Frogface Kate 80
News Republicans encouraged after Donald Trump's Con... 35 min Damn 40
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 238,085
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC