Nissan faces safety fine in Mississippi as union rally looms
A federal workplace safety agency wants to fine Nissan Motor Co. more than $21,000, saying the company's Mississippi plant should have better trained a maintenance worker who lost three fingers in July.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#1 11 hrs ago
Better trained?
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that sticking your fingers into a moving line just ain't a good idea.
Training won't fix stupid.
#2 11 hrs ago
1st Machinists shop I ever worked in the amount of 'short' fingers on a hand directly correlated to decades on the job.
But 3 at once is just careless, lol.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#3 11 hrs ago
Maybe Bernie's new sports car Hillary bought him to back out is a Nissan and he is having blackmail remorse.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#4 8 hrs ago
Yeah, anytime you work with machinery, accidents are bound to happen but to lose three at once takes a rare kind of "special".....
“Denny Crain”
#5 8 hrs ago
Better than one at a time 3 times :)
#6 6 hrs ago
I'm sure that once the current president can find a nominee for the Dept of Labor who hasn't hired illegal aliens and/or failed to pay taxes on those illegal workers, then we won't have to hear stories like this.
Defund OSHA!
Make America Crippled Again!
