News The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House
There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 5 hrs ago, titled News The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House.
President Donald Trump is sitting down for lunch with Saudi Arabia's second-in-line to the throne at the White House. Trump shook hands with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the State Dining Room before joining several White House and Saudi officials for lunch.
#1 3 hrs ago
Interesting in how their outfits almost match or compliment. Also, it looks like all the gold makes the Saudi Prince smile. Having a billionaire in the WH who has done business all over the world is a bonus. Now, where's the lunch menu?
#2 2 hrs ago
Trump is costing you and me and every other taxpayer a fortune.
He was on one of his golf courses again Saturday -- his ninth visit to a Trump golf course in the 7 weeks since he took office.
Trump is spending on travel each month just about as much as the Obamas spent in an entire year, not even including the travel and security costs of TrumpÂ’s children or his wife and son remaining in the Trump Tower in New York Â– estimated to cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars every single day.
