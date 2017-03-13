There are on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 5 hrs ago, titled News The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

President Donald Trump is sitting down for lunch with Saudi Arabia's second-in-line to the throne at the White House. Trump shook hands with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the State Dining Room before joining several White House and Saudi officials for lunch.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.