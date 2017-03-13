News The Latest: Trump dines with Sau...

News The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House

There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 5 hrs ago, titled News The Latest: Trump dines with Saudi prince at White House. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

President Donald Trump is sitting down for lunch with Saudi Arabia's second-in-line to the throne at the White House. Trump shook hands with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the State Dining Room before joining several White House and Saudi officials for lunch.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Texxy

Spring, TX

#1 3 hrs ago
Interesting in how their outfits almost match or compliment. Also, it looks like all the gold makes the Saudi Prince smile. Having a billionaire in the WH who has done business all over the world is a bonus. Now, where's the lunch menu?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 2 hrs ago
Trump is costing you and me and every other taxpayer a fortune.
He was on one of his golf courses again Saturday -- his ninth visit to a Trump golf course in the 7 weeks since he took office.
Trump is spending on travel each month just about as much as the Obamas spent in an entire year, not even including the travel and security costs of TrumpÂ’s children or his wife and son remaining in the Trump Tower in New York Â– estimated to cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars every single day.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Obama Muslim 1,506,141
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 160
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Mikey 3,160
News Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables 6 min Into The Night 65
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min JRB 238,861
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 7 min Alien Touch 35
News Editorial blasts GOP for denouncing Steve King'... 8 min King Clutch 3
News Rep. Steve King blasted for 'our civilization' ... 16 min Faith Michigan 72
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC