News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate
There are 1 comment on the KSDK-TV Saint Louis story from 13 hrs ago, titled News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate. In it, KSDK-TV Saint Louis reports that:
A Maryland high school has been thrust into the national immigration debate after a 14-year-old student said she was raped in a bathroom there by two classmates, including one who authorities said came to the U.S. illegally from Central America. Protesters on both sides of the debate converged on a nearby elementary school Thursday during a visit by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,105
The Left Coast
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Sure they raped this little girl. Sure they're illegals. However, the real issue here is; did they have a right to be in their gender identified bathroom?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,508,165
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Julia
|239,316
|Trump to GOP: Pass health care bill or seal you...
|5 min
|Retribution
|57
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Earl
|261,704
|National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti...
|5 min
|RushFan666
|5
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|8 min
|wendy0093
|68
|Trump may have been monitored, says House intel...
|12 min
|gribbishRetribution
|42
|Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate...
|19 min
|jonjedi
|613
|Comey: FBI probing links between Russia, Trump ...
|34 min
|Julia
|264
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Lance
|72
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC