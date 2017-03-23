News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland hig...

There are 1 comment on the KSDK-TV Saint Louis story from 13 hrs ago, titled News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate. In it, KSDK-TV Saint Louis reports that:

A Maryland high school has been thrust into the national immigration debate after a 14-year-old student said she was raped in a bathroom there by two classmates, including one who authorities said came to the U.S. illegally from Central America. Protesters on both sides of the debate converged on a nearby elementary school Thursday during a visit by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

The Left Coast

#1 2 hrs ago
Sure they raped this little girl. Sure they're illegals. However, the real issue here is; did they have a right to be in their gender identified bathroom?
