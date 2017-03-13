News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations
There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 7 hrs ago, titled News 27 Mins Ago Trump calls for privatizing air traffic control operations. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Probably a bad idea. It isn't broken, so why try to fix it? There are many other government agencies that might need fixing and might benefit from privatization. This happens to be one that works well and messing with it could cost lives.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
506
Location hidden
|
#2 4 hrs ago
This is something that should come under Airport control and expense. There are many mishaps and errors with the way it is now.
|
#3 22 min ago
I could see it for local approach and Airport traffic, but not the long range control. There other factors to take into account.
|
#4 15 min ago
The obvious missteps of an approach to cutting the expense of air traffic control and national aviation safety can be catastrophic
This is a Republican cost saving measure in hopes of saving funding to further cut taxes of the wealthiest Americans.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|2 min
|Just Slim
|2
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|3,216
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|3 min
|Reality
|36
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|5 min
|Texxy
|33
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|5 min
|CZars_R_US
|59
|Worries about American race relationship hit ne...
|5 min
|Retribution
|7
|Chelsea Clinton writes children's book, 'She Pe...
|7 min
|RushFan666
|2
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|10 min
|RushFan666
|65
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,506,532
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|District 1
|238,950
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC