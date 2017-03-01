News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win
Oprah Winfrey says President Donald Trump's victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House. Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton supporter, spoke with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview for his Bloomberg Television show, which premiered this week.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
212
Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
I hope she runs. Hillary noir. Liberals never learn that no one wants their platform.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,341
#2 7 hrs ago
Be interesting to see if the lefties make as big a stink about Oprah "dissolving her holdings" as they are with Trump.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,179
Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
She's not running yet. But it sounds like a good idea, unless we can get Bill Maher.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,341
#4 6 hrs ago
Maybe he can get Milo to be his running mate......
United States
#5 5 hrs ago
I hear all the young white girls want Knoye West for President. If Ophra and Konye run together they will get most of the black vote and white women.
#6 5 hrs ago
Oprah doesn't have gaudy international hotels, or get constantly sued by her contractors for non-payment.
Should make it easier.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
212
Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
Oh well then you must be Oprah's CPA and know all there is about the woman.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,341
#8 4 hrs ago
Nope, just gaudy media companies and various other business ventures.
Since: Mar 09
11,015
The Left Coast
#9 2 hrs ago
Winnie would have some competition. I heard Lieawatha Warren was going to be Black for her next presidential try.
#10 1 hr ago
Oh this is bad.... The diet that ain't working and now the Democrats that ain't working. Some of these pink hat gals will buy anything from Oprah
#11 1 hr ago
Well, we already know Democrats don't feel qualifications matter. And after one unqualified female candidate, why not another with even less?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,179
Location hidden
#12 19 min ago
I guess to you an upside-down cake seems right side up.
You talk about qualifications, and then have the chutzpah to support the imbecile-in-chief? He lost the bellringer job to Quasimodo.
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,179
Location hidden
#13 17 min ago
WINFREY/MAHER in a coup de tas!
|
