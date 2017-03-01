News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for p...

News 24 mins ago 8:31 a.m.Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win

Oprah Winfrey says President Donald Trump's victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House. Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton supporter, spoke with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview for his Bloomberg Television show, which premiered this week.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 7 hrs ago
I hope she runs. Hillary noir. Liberals never learn that no one wants their platform.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 7 hrs ago
Be interesting to see if the lefties make as big a stink about Oprah "dissolving her holdings" as they are with Trump.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

#3 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Be interesting to see if the lefties make as big a stink about Oprah "dissolving her holdings" as they are with Trump.
She's not running yet. But it sounds like a good idea, unless we can get Bill Maher.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>She's not running yet. But it sounds like a good idea, unless we can get Bill Maher.
Maybe he can get Milo to be his running mate......

Keno

United States

#5 5 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>She's not running yet. But it sounds like a good idea, unless we can get Bill Maher.
I hear all the young white girls want Knoye West for President. If Ophra and Konye run together they will get most of the black vote and white women.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Be interesting to see if the lefties make as big a stink about Oprah "dissolving her holdings" as they are with Trump.
Oprah doesn't have gaudy international hotels, or get constantly sued by her contractors for non-payment.
Should make it easier.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#7 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Oprah doesn't have gaudy international hotels, or get constantly sued by her contractors for non-payment.
Should make it easier.
Oh well then you must be Oprah's CPA and know all there is about the woman.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#8 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Oprah doesn't have gaudy international hotels, or get constantly sued by her contractors for non-payment.
Should make it easier.
Nope, just gaudy media companies and various other business ventures.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,015

The Left Coast

#9 2 hrs ago
Winnie would have some competition. I heard Lieawatha Warren was going to be Black for her next presidential try.

SURELY NOT

Louisville, KY

#10 1 hr ago
Oh this is bad.... The diet that ain't working and now the Democrats that ain't working. Some of these pink hat gals will buy anything from Oprah

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#11 1 hr ago
Well, we already know Democrats don't feel qualifications matter. And after one unqualified female candidate, why not another with even less?

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

#12 19 min ago
USA Today wrote:
Well, we already know Democrats don't feel qualifications matter. And after one unqualified female candidate, why not another with even less?
I guess to you an upside-down cake seems right side up.

You talk about qualifications, and then have the chutzpah to support the imbecile-in-chief? He lost the bellringer job to Quasimodo.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

#13 17 min ago
WINFREY/MAHER in a coup de tas!
