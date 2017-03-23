News 16 Mins Ago New anxieties as Trump says Obamacare will 'explode'
There are 12 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 16 Mins Ago New anxieties as Trump says Obamacare will 'explode'.
#1 9 hrs ago
What better source for fake news than a fake president?
#2 9 hrs ago
The fake president and the GOP are perfect together — limited in attention span, all about big talk and identity politics, but uninterested in substance.
Failing to get the votes on one particular bill is one thing.
But failing and then walking away on seven years of promises is a pathetic abdication of duty.
The Republican Party is a party without a purpose.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
691
Location hidden
#3 9 hrs ago
You
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
691
Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
Oh really, well then I guess taking 1600 seats, the Senate, the House and now the Presidency from you illiterate children did not teach you a lesson.
#5 8 hrs ago
And it only took 7 years of lying about repealing the ACA to get those seats!!
Full control of the the Senate, House & Presidency and you couldn't make good on the ONE promise that got you there.
The term you're looking for is "utter failure"
You're -really- not very bright, are you cupcake?
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,108
NYC
#6 7 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, people are dying because of Obamacare and these low life Freedom Caucus are fighting for their political power. Shame on them!! The Republican party is sick and is falling apart due to redundant power fights between the Freedom Caucus despicable congressmen who care only about themselves and for bribes while they cannot care about the 320 million American people that suffer with no healthcare which may cause death to millions of Americans. The American people need the freedom to choose their doctors and health plan which will be provided all across the country by insurance companies. President Trump will defeat these 30 ugly selfish and arrogant Freedom Caucus losers who tried to stop him getting his agenda and they will pay for their revolt against trump. Clearly, President Trump and VP Pence could not believe that their main enemy is 30 untruthful Freedom Caucus Republicans who represent anti-Trump billionaires and interest groups who paid them to sabotage the GOP agenda of years. After the major failure of Trump and the GOP to fulfill their promises to the American people of more than 7 years, many Americans lost their hope that the Trump-GOP will not fulfill many of their promises because of the Freedom Caucus betrayal and hatred of Trump. The American people voted for the GOP Party and for their agenda that repeals and replaces Obamacare but they never voted for the Freedom Caucus losers who hate America, hate Trump and hate the GOP and seek their demise. This means that the traitorous selfish and greedy Congressmen of the Freedom Caucus who stood up against the American people, against President Donald Trump and against the GOP Party with false excuses and lies must go home and replaces including Louie Gohmert TX, Randy Weber TX, Justin Amash (Mich.), Ron DeSantis (Fla.), John Fleming (La.), Scott Garrett (N.J.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Sanford (S.C.) and Matt Salmon (Ariz.). The greedy Pay for Play losers of the Freedom Caucus are sold out to the liberal democrats for millions of dollars in bribes in their pockets.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
691
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Republicans did repeal it loser. Obama just did not sign it. You are no very smart are you?
#8 6 hrs ago
Yea, so what's the actual benefits to the American public of Republicans' majority?
Other than igniting a national backlash from the citizenry and mobilizing dormant citizens into a movement to resist Trump and his policies, what's those election results given America?
Haven't you noticed Americans from every corner of the country standing together in defiance of Donald Trump's White Nationalist agenda and rallying against the Republicans healthcare solution?
#9 6 hrs ago
63 Republican aca repeal attempts, over 7 years of promises and with a solid two chamber majority in Congress using reconciliation under a psychopathic lying Republican president, the Republican party goes Limp.
#10 5 hrs ago
Don't the anti-Trump "protesters" ever have to go to work? Of course not!
#11 5 hrs ago
LOL!!!
They -never- actually put a bill on the president's desk, just cried, stamped their feet, and took pointless votes.
A lot like you.
7 years of crying, then utterly incapable of passing a bill with control of the WH & Congress.
Campaign promises aren't policies.
You're REALLY not very bright, are you cupcake?
#12 4 hrs ago
The only people feeling "anxiety" are criminals, perverts and members of the lunatic fringe.
