News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be in the nation's capital
There are 8 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be in the nation's capital. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Hillary was right, itÂ’s the deplorables that put this caricature of a President in the White House
In a flurry of deregulation, the retro Trump administration has already reversed more than 90 federal rules. Industry and GOPrs are cheering.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
So far over $160 billion saved by eliminating useless rules and regulation in just 2 months. Those retro ideals of prosperity, sanity, security and progress are catching on.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Millions of deplorables, a few communist democrats.
|
#4 11 hrs ago
You'll find this so-called president at his hotel, in the dining room with Bannon at the Marlago, or out on the links.
As a last resort you could check the Oval Office, but good luck.
|
#5 11 hrs ago
A Trump hotel project seems to have involved a front for Iran's Revolutionary Guard
The President helped build a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation engineered by oligarchs tied to IranÂ’s Revolutionary Guard.
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/13/...
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Sorry dude, but how would we elect a caricature resembling a real President?
|
#8 7 hrs ago
Sorry dude, but how else would we elect a caricature resembling a real President?
|
#9 4 hrs ago
If he would at least resemble one that would be nice.
Well, I suppose there is the golfing....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|VorenusI
|413,923
|In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's...
|4 min
|jonjedi
|271
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|7 min
|Tm Cln
|21,876
|President Trump claims Obama had his 'wires tap...
|8 min
|jonjedi
|188
|Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million...
|14 min
|Susanm
|93
|Being conservative is not being racist
|16 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|619
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|21 min
|Tm Cln
|3,207
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,502,368
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|238,277
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC