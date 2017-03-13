News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the p...

News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be in the nation's capital

There are 8 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be in the nation's capital. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Hillary was right, itÂ’s the deplorables that put this caricature of a President in the White House

In a flurry of deregulation, the retro Trump administration has already reversed more than 90 federal rules. Industry and GOPrs are cheering.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
So far over $160 billion saved by eliminating useless rules and regulation in just 2 months. Those retro ideals of prosperity, sanity, security and progress are catching on.

o see the light

El Paso, TX

#3 11 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Millions of deplorables, a few communist democrats.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 11 hrs ago
You'll find this so-called president at his hotel, in the dining room with Bannon at the Marlago, or out on the links.

As a last resort you could check the Oval Office, but good luck.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#5 11 hrs ago
A Trump hotel project seems to have involved a front for Iran's Revolutionary Guard

The President helped build a hotel in Azerbaijan that appears to be a corrupt operation engineered by oligarchs tied to IranÂ’s Revolutionary Guard.

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/13/...

spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 7 hrs ago
o see the light wrote:
Sorry dude, but how would we elect a caricature resembling a real President?
spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 7 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Sorry dude, but how else would we elect a caricature resembling a real President?
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
If he would at least resemble one that would be nice.

Well, I suppose there is the golfing....
