Nevada backs Equal Rights Amendment d...

Nevada backs Equal Rights Amendment decades after deadline

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Nevada on Wednesday became the first state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment decades after the deadline to enshrine in the U.S. Constitution that women and men are equal under the law. Lawmakers who backed the amendment say it is a profound and overdue gesture for women who continue to experience discrimination 45 years after Congress first submitted it to the states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 14 min Trump your President 543
News Grieving father: 'I don't play Trump songs anym... 21 min Fit2Serve 7
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 24 min Truth is might 24,252
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 25 min Trump your President 1,218
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... 27 min Fit2Serve 112
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min District 1 239,230
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 34 min Trump your President 7,337
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 58 min Injudgement 1,507,798
Gay Skype !! 3 hr Jun65 56
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,751,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC