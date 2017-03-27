NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy...

NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff

There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 12 hrs ago, titled NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said late Wednesday that they have agreed on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill" through a replacement measure that still restricts LGBT nondiscrimination protections. GOP leaders announced the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday, but it was unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 7 hrs ago
Quitters like you are why LGBT owns the courts. Don't pick fights you don't believe in. Buying votes from mean people is just loser career politicians. Message received. The public won't go to the Republican party for solutions anymore.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 1 min Chilli J 139
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,510,510
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... 4 min yuoyou 2
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... 4 min Rainbow Kid 14
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 5 min Hillary got thumped 52
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Miss T 239,703
News US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre... 7 min Ms Sassy 38
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 18 min slick willie expl... 30
Gay Skype !! 1 hr Roastbeef928 148
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 3 hr INFIDEL 182
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC