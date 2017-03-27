NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 12 hrs ago, titled NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said late Wednesday that they have agreed on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill" through a replacement measure that still restricts LGBT nondiscrimination protections. GOP leaders announced the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday, but it was unclear whether there were enough House and Senate votes to pass it.
#1 7 hrs ago
Quitters like you are why LGBT owns the courts. Don't pick fights you don't believe in. Buying votes from mean people is just loser career politicians. Message received. The public won't go to the Republican party for solutions anymore.
