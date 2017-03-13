More

More

There are 1 comment on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 12 hrs ago, titled More . In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will seek changes to a divisive GOP health care bill to provide more help to older people hard hit by the plan. A Congressional Budget Office analysis last week concluded that older people would likely pay higher premiums under the proposal to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care law.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
The blind leading the blind ... more like blind morons!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min The Troll Stopper 25,147
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min Regolith Based Li... 220,390
News Obese man puts on 158lbs in four months to weig... 14 min Chris P Critter 19
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 28 min Blazing Star 105
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 40 min RetiredProfessional 1,507,380
News Young Americans: Most see Trump as illegitimate... 40 min Abrahammock Relig... 168
News In Iowa, more constituents flood a GOP town hal... 44 min Abrahammock Relig... 4
Gay Skype !! 1 hr Gekko 25
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... 2 hr slick willie expl... 91
News Pres. Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall at... 2 hr Geez 36
News DoJ hands over information about Trump's wireta... 2 hr Trump your President 46
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC